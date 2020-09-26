BlueChew Review: Simple Way to Cure ED?

For various reasons, some men find it incredibly hard to achieve an erection, even if the mood is right and they’re feeling ready. This is referred to as erectile dysfunction.

If you happen to suffer from erectile dysfunction, you might be plagued by a severe lack of confidence when it comes to performing in the bedroom. Not having confidence in this area can make it even harder for you to achieve an erection.

This begins a terrible cycle, where your performance issues start affecting your self-confidence, which in turn makes your performance issues even worse.

To break the cycle, you might consider turning to a pill for erectile dysfunction, like Viagra or Cialis. These pills are fine but getting them can be a bit of a hassle, especially if you’re embarrassed when it comes to talking to your doctor about it.

BlueChew is an excellent service that’s all about getting you quality medication to help treat your erectile dysfunction without putting you in an awkward situation. How does it work? Keep reading to find out!

Bluechew Overview

BlueChew is a subscription-based service for men who want a medication that can treat their erectile dysfunction. Unlike other pills for erectile dysfunction, which you have to swallow whole, BlueChew (as the name implies) comes in the form of chewable capsules, which are more similar to multivitamins than actual pills.

Unlike some pills for erectile dysfunction, which tend to use somewhat more “natural” ingredients, BlueChew contains the same compounds that medications like Viagra and Cialis have.

These compounds are sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) and tadalafil (the active ingredient in Cialis). These are two of the most well-known and trusted pills for erectile dysfunction you can get.

What’s great about BlueChew is that it comes in two varieties: sildenafil and one that uses tadalafil. These two ingredients are similar but have some differences in how they work, which we’ll discuss later in this article.

The other great thing about BlueChew is that you don’t need to see a doctor to get it, or even speak to anyone in person at all if it makes you uncomfortable.

You do need a prescription to get BlueChew, but you get this prescription simply by completing a medical profile after signing up for the BlueChew service. If you’re deemed eligible from your medical profile, BlueChew’s affiliate providers will write your prescription for you.

Pros & Cons

First, we’ll go over some of the pros and cons of using BlueChew, compared to taking a more traditional erectile dysfunction pill or one using naturally derived ingredients.

Pros:

Two varieties of BlueChew available

Uses ingredients that are FDA-approved

Proven by many studies to actually work

Can potentially treat a variety of different conditions

Less costly than either Viagra or Cialis

No doctor’s visit necessary

Starts acting faster than Viagra or Cialis

Mailed right to your door and packaged discreetly

Money-back guarantee available

Cons:

You may experience some of the same side-effects as other erectile dysfunction pills.

Not available outside of the U.S., and also not available in Alabama, North Dakota, Minnesota, or South Carolina

The treatments themselves that these pills offer are not FDA-approved

BlueChew Ingredients

Like we mentioned before, BlueChew comes in a sildenafil version and a tadalafil version. In each version, these substances are the only active ingredients.

Both of these substances are well-known for being able to treat erectile dysfunction but are meant to be used in slightly different situations.

In this section, we’ll break down all the differences between sildenafil and tadalafil.

What’s Sildenafil?

Sildenafil is a PDE5 inhibitor that is used to treat erectile dysfunction (under the brand name Viagra) and is also used to treat high blood pressure (under the brand name Revatio).

Sildenafil works by increasing the blood flow to your penis when you’re sexually aroused, and it also helps relax the blood vessels in your body, which decreases your blood pressure and allows it to flow more freely.

After taking sildenafil, it stays active in your body for about four to six hours.

For a long time, you could only find sildenafil in branded products like Viagra or Revatio, but since 2016 generic sildenafil has been approved by the FDA and is now widely available for sale.

While some people do end up experiencing side-effects from taking sildenafil, in general, most men who take sildenafil for erectile dysfunction don’t report seeing any unwanted effects. And most men report being very satisfied with the results they get from sildenafil.

Because the effects of sildenafil only last a few hours, it’s recommended that you only take sildenafil pills as needed soon before having sex.

What’s Tadalafil?

Like sildenafil, tadalafil is also a PDE5 inhibitor. Also, like sildenafil, it’s mainly used to treat erectile dysfunction in men, and it’s effective at treating high blood pressure as well.

Additionally, it’s used to treat some of the symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which mostly include urinary issues (like frequent, painful urination and the inability to empty your bladder completely).

The big difference between tadalafil and sildenafil is the potency. After taking tadalafil, it will remain in your body for much longer than sildenafil will, from about 17 hours up to 36 hours in some cases.

Tadalafil is sold under the brand name Cialis for erectile dysfunction and prostate issues, and under the brand name Adcirca for blood pressure issues.

Again, like sildenafil, tadalafil is also available in a cheaper, generic version.

Because tadalafil lasts so much longer than sildenafil, it can be taken either right before having sex as needed or taken as a daily supplement whether or not you plan to have sex that day.

How Does Bluechew Work?

So how exactly does BlueChew do what it does? The answer lies in the PDE5 inhibitors it contains.

But what exactly are PDE5 inhibitors? We’ve thrown that term around a few times already, so let’s take a look at PDE5 inhibitors and find out exactly what they’re all about.

PDE5 stands for phosphodiesterase-5. PDE5 is an enzyme found in some of your muscle tissue. It’s used to regulate blood flow to your arteries by causing your blood vessels to constrict. It can be helpful to your body in some circumstances, but if you’re trying to achieve a strong erection, then PDE5 can really get in the way of this.

When you become sexually aroused, tissues in your penis release nitric oxide. This nitric oxide reacts with other enzymes in your body to produce a molecule called cyclic guanosine monophosphate (or cGMP for short).

Your penis actually contains chambers called the corpus cavernosum. When the muscles of the corpus cavernosum receive cGMP, they relax, which lets more blood flow into your penis and gives you an erection.

It sounds a bit complicated, but this is important to know if you want to understand how PDE5 inhibitors work.

When PDE5 comes into contact with the cGMP, it causes it to degrade into other molecules that don’t do anything to the corpus cavernosum. When this happens, you lose the flow of blood to your penis, and your erection goes away.

PDE5 inhibitors work because their molecular structure is similar to that of cGMP. Because it’s so similar, PDE5 inhibitors are able to bind to PDE5 in place of the cGMP, which permits the muscles to keep using all the cGMP that is there.

Aside from sildenafil and tadalafil, some other PDE5 inhibitors are vardenafil, which is branded as Levitra, Staxyn, and Vivanza, and avanafil, which is branded as Stendra and Vivus and has also been approved more recently than other PDE5 inhibitors.

Benefits of Using Bluechew

Better Erections

After taking BlueChew, you’ll experience erections that are much harder than they were before. You’ll also be able to maintain an erection for at least an hour or more in most cases, and you’ll probably be able to climax more than once during sex.

Possibly Increase Your Sex Drive

If you often find that your sexual arousal is too low, even in situations where it would normally be high, BlueChew can potentially give your sex drive a huge boost and get you ready and in the mood for sex when you want it.

In general, PDE5 inhibitors like the ones BlueChew uses only make your penis hard if you’re already aroused, but some men report getting hard with only the most minimal amount of stimulation to their penis.

Fast-Acting

BlueChew’s effects kick in way sooner than they do with Viagra or Cialis. This is probably because BlueChew is chewable and being able to chew something before you eat it helps your body process it faster.

Viagra usually takes about 20 minutes to kick in at a minimum, but BlueChew typically starts working much more quickly than that.

More Intense Orgasms

When taking BlueChew, you’ll find that your orgasms are more intense because of the increased flow of blood to your penis. The harder your penis is, the more sensation you’ll feel in your genitals.

Increased Self-Confidence

Knowing you’ll be able to perform a lot better in the bedroom is a great confidence booster for anyone.

If you’re not stressing about how you’re performing and whether your partner might be secretly judging you, then naturally, you’ll perform better anyway because you’re able to keep yourself in the moment.

Side-Effects

Both sildenafil and tadalafil are pretty safe to use, especially if you always stick to your recommended dosage. However, as is the case with almost any other kind of medicinal substance, there’s always a chance that you’ll experience some unwanted side-effects.

The most common side-effects of taking either sildenafil or tadalafil tend not to be very serious. But there is still the possibility that you will experience side-effects that are considerably more serious.

Unless you already know that you’re likely to have a negative reaction to sildenafil or tadalafil, you might not find out that it’s not right for you until after you’ve tried it. It may be worth it for you to consult a doctor before taking either version of BlueChew, just to be safe.

Here’s a list of the side-effects for both sildenafil and tadalafil, grouped by how serious they are:

Mild sildenafil side-effects

Headache

Heartburn

Diarrhea

Nosebleeds

Flushing

Difficulty sleeping

Numbness, tingling, or burning in your extremities.

Changes in color vision (getting colors mixed up or seeing a colored tinge around objects)

Serious sildenafil side-effects

Sudden loss of vision (sometimes permanent)

Sudden loss of hearing

A ringing in your ears

Dizziness and fainting

Painful urination

Chest pains

Rash

Shortness of breath

Priapism (a painful erection lasting longer than four hours)

Mild tadalafil side-effects

Headache

Heartburn

Nausea

Diarrhea

Flushing

Unexplained pains in your stomach, back, arms, legs, or other muscles

A persistent cough

Serious tadalafil side-effects

Sudden loss of vision or changes in your vision

Sudden loss of hearing

A ringing in your ears

Priapism

Chest pains

Dizziness

Difficulty swallowing or breathing

Swelling of the face, throat, lips, tongue, hands, or lower legs

Rash, hives, or blistering skin

For the most part, if you experience any of the milder side-effects, you can continue taking BlueChew and see if they go away with time.

However, if you experience a particularly severe case of any of the mild side-effects, or if the side-effects don’t go away after a period of time, you should definitely consult a doctor about it.

Who Should Use Bluechew?

BlueChew is for men who find themselves experiencing erectile dysfunction. It’s also effective at preventing premature ejaculation from happening, and it can help increase your confidence when it comes to how you perform in the bedroom.

BlueChew is very similar to other popular medications for erectile dysfunction, but it’s different in a couple of major ways.

The most important way it differs is that you can buy it without having to see a doctor first or getting a prescription. For those men whose anxiety and embarrassment prevent them from talking to others about their problems with erectile dysfunction, this is a huge deal indeed.

Who Should Refrain from Using Bluechew?

There are a few groups of people who should avoid using BlueChew in general.

BlueChew is intended to be used for men with erectile dysfunction, so women won’t really get anything out of it if they try using it.

If you’re a woman with high blood pressure, maybe you’d get a few benefits from taking BlueChew, but you’re probably better off with an actual medication for high blood pressure.

Children should not be given BlueChew for any reason. It does taste good, but it’s obviously not candy. Children can sometimes be prescribed sildenafil for certain medical issues, but you should never give your child anything containing sildenafil without the approval of a pediatrician.

Some men who had pre-existing heart conditions took sildenafil for erectile dysfunction suffered from heart attacks, strokes, bleeding in the brain or lungs, and even sudden death in rare cases. It’s not known if these issues were caused mainly by sildenafil, the heart conditions, the sexual activity, or a combination of all of these.

In any case, if you have a heart condition of any kind, you should steer clear from taking BlueChew.

Dosage & Starting Tips

The dosage you should take depends on what version of BlueChew you’re using and also on your individual needs.

In general, no matter what version you’re taking, you should only take one chewable tablet a day. The time of day you should take your tablet depends on what version you’re using, though.

If you’re using the sildenafil version, you should take it about half an hour to an hour before you plan on having sex, since the effects don’t last all that long.

If you’re using the tadalafil version, you can take it shortly before sex or take it first thing when you get up in the morning. The effects last long enough that it doesn’t really matter.

You might actually find that taking a whole tablet of either version might be too much for you, so it may be wise to go with half of a tablet for your first dose and see if it works for you.

There are also two different strength options for each version of BlueChew. The sildenafil version comes in 30 mg and 45 mg/tablet strengths, and the tadalafil version comes in 6 mg and 9 mg/tablet strengths.

Depending on your physiology, the strong version might not be the better one for you, so we would advise you to take things slow and start out with the weaker strength pills.

Where to Buy Bluechew & Guarantees?

You can only buy BlueChew through the official BlueChew website.

Since it’s a subscription-based service, you don’t order individual containers. Rather, you sign up for a monthly plan and then receive a different number of packages each month, depending on what plan you’ve signed up for.

The cost of each plan depends on what strength of tablet you want, and how many tablets you want to receive each month.

If you’re not satisfied with your order for whatever reason, you can receive a full refund (minus the cost of shipping) if you request one within 30 days of the purchase date.

BlueChew Review: Conclusion

BlueChew is truly a pretty great service. It offers quality medication for erectile dysfunction at a reasonable price, and it’s easier to get BlueChew than it is to get the most branded medicines like Viagra or Cialis.

It’s worth mentioning that BlueChew is not a cure for erectile dysfunction, but only a treatment. You’ll only see the positive effects of BlueChew as long as you continue to take it.

Still, if you need something to make your sex life easier and fun like it used to be, BlueChew is one of the top choices you should be considering.