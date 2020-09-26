Had an Injury Due to Someone’s Negligence? Here’s What to Do

Accidents, unfortunately, happen all the time. However, some accidents could have been easily prevented, especially if another party is at fault. Injuries that result from someone else’s negligence can happen due to medical malpractice at hospitals, in car accidents on the road, at the workplace due to machinery failure, etc. In a hospital, a doctor’s negligence can lead to a massive lawsuit, as they may have overlooked a crucial health issue on your chart, for instance. Traffic laws usually dictate who is at fault in a car accident. If, for example, the other driver hit you because they were distracted, then that is grounds for filing a claim against them.

Regardless of the incident, if you are injured due to someone else’s negligence, the following steps will help you see the case through.

Seek Medical Attention

The primary step you must take is to seek medical attention. If you are severely hurt or injured, then calling an ambulance or having someone else call them for you is a must. You may have internal injuries, even if you do not see or feel them. Therefore, getting a medical checkup is crucial after an incident occurs. The papers you take from the hospital after you have been released are essential for supporting your claim and getting justice. These papers provide evidence that you were, in fact, injured and have every right to file a claim.

Understand the Incident

The second step you must take is to try to remember the event very carefully. If you were under anesthesia in a hospital there is nothing much you can do, but if you were in a car accident, think about all the events that lead to that incident. Be 100% sure that the other person is to be held liable completely so that if you will be filing a claim, they have nothing on you. Running lights or not stopping on time could be reasons for the accident, so make sure that you are not at fault for the incident.

Look for Evidence

The third step to take is to look for evidence. Although these helpful steps will be beneficial to your case, finding evidence is more difficult than it sounds, especially in states like Michigan, where you have to prove your injuries or losses to receive compensation. First, you will need to find witnesses, no matter what kind of accident you were involved in. If you are in a hospital, ask other doctors or nurses who were in the room to testify. In a car accident, ask other passengers or passersby, and if a machine failed and injured you at work, ask other employees to provide specifics of the accident to the best of their ability. If no witnesses are willing to testify, look around for surveillance cameras, but keep in mind that you may need a lawyer to acquire the footage on them.

Report the Incident and Hire an Attorney

After an accident, be sure to actually report the incident to the police and to hire an attorney. If the incident occurs and gets mishandled, then the incident will become much larger and an attorney will be needed. Some cases do not go the full extent of including lawyers as the hospital, the other driver, or employee handles the situation quickly and with direct compensation. This usually happens if there is no doubt that they were at fault and know that if you file a lawsuit they will be greatly under fire and lose the case instantly. Make sure that you can see the case through given the expenses that could go into hiring an attorney at law.

File a Claim and Prove Fault

After you hire the attorney, you can now file the claim and prove fault. If the case becomes larger and the other party does not immediately suggest to settle, then you will have to go to court to seek justice. You will need to gather all the aforementioned evidence like medical bills and papers, the eyewitnesses and testimonies, possible camera footage, and your version of the incident. The more evidence you have, the easier it will be for your lawyer to prove the other party guilty.

Before you file a claim, take some time to go over the incident with your lawyer just to be sure that you will not be held liable. If you happen to lose the case, you may lose precious time and money, so go over the situation in your head and seek a counselor who can help point you in the right direction. If the first attorney you consult tells you that you have no case, it would be wise to seek the guidance of other lawyers just to be 100% sure. It also pays to research what other victims have done previously in similar situations.