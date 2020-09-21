YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of September 21

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of September 21. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real-time updates:https://www.ymcahouston.org/food-distribution.

If you are interested in sending out a camera to a site, please let us know so we can coordinate.

Tuesday, September 22 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA Hosted at North Houston Skate Park (Houston Food Bank Distribution) 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067 9 a.m. until supplies last *East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School (Houston Food Bank Distribution) 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston TX 77023 9 a.m. until supplies last Houston Texans YMCA (Houston Food Bank Distribution) 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021 9 a.m. until supplies last

Wednesday, September 23

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Houston Food Bank Distribution) 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049 9 a.m. until supplies last

Thursday, September 24 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Houston Food Bank Distribution) 500 Greens Road Houston, TX 77060 9 a.m. until supplies last

Friday, September 25 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites

*The Cathedral of Saint Matthew (Houston Food Bank Distribution) 9101 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77037 9 a.m. until supplies last

Saturday, September 26 *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites