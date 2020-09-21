Prepare for Tropical Storm Beta (Monday, 1:00 p.m.)

September 21, 2020

Harris County residents should prepare for potential tropical weather impacts through Wednesday. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Beta continues to move toward a landfall in southeast Texas later today. The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Warning for Harris County. Additional watches and warnings are likely to be issued as the storm moves closer.



Based on this forecast, heavy rain and flooding, as well as high tides and storm surge for coastal areas are possible. Residents are urged to closely monitor local media for forecast updates.



Impacts to Harris County residents will include widespread rainfall, potentially creating rises in streams and bayous. Residents should expect some street flooding and flash flooding during periods of heavier rainfall.



Residents in coastal areas of Harris County in and along Galveston Bay should prepared for higher tides through Tuesday. High tides are already creating flooding roadways in some coastal areas. Residents should follow public safety advice given by local officials.



Due to the possible weather impacts, all Harris County Public Health (HCPH) COVID-19 testing sites are closed today. Follow HCPH for testing site updates.

What you need to do:

Residents should stay informed and check the weather regularly as Beta approaches Southeast Texas.



PREPARE YOUR FAMILY

Make sure your disaster kit is fully stocked, with enough supplies for each family member, including pets. Do not forget about special items for babies, elderly and medically fragile family members.

Fuel vehicles and generators now.

Know where important documents are and take pictures of your property for insurance purposes.



DRIVE SAFELY

Give yourself extra braking distance, slow down and make sure your headlights are on during rainy weather.

If you must travel never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.

and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates. Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.

through high water and Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.



STAY INFORMED

Listen to and follow instructions from local officials.

Monitor the forecast regularly as the system continues to change.

Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org.

View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.

Have multiple ways to receive alerts and keep your phone charged and on overnight in case of important weather updates.

Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

Text BETA to 888777 receive tropical weather updates.



Where you can learn more: