What Are the Main CBD Products Types?

We may have noticed the growing popularity of CBD products. Not only are more people becoming aware of CBD and the products that contain CBD, but the product lines themselves are expanding. It’s no longer just CBD vape juice and CBD oil, but now there are CBD skin creams, lip balms, sprays, bath bombs, oil pills, and even CBD-infused foods among others.

Even the CBD labels have diverged into the broad spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate. With this dizzying array of varieties, it helps to know the basic CBD product types to help you navigate and sort through your purchase options. Here, we’ll share the main CBD product types to make your shopping more convenient.

Core Products

The various CBD products we see in the market today come from a CBD extract and/or an isolate. A few of them are direct extracts or isolates themselves. These are the primary forms of CBD and are sold as standalone products. The CBD extract is an oily substance that contains cannabinoids, terpenes, and fatty acids among other plant materials. It can be used as an ingredient in other product types or sold as a standalone product.

The isolate, as the name implies, is a pure form of isolated CBD with at least 99% potency content. It is formed through a specialized CBD crystallization technique, which produces a crystalline compound in slab or powder form. The isolate can be utilized as an ingredient in other CBD products or also as a standalone product.

Specialized Products

Also called subproducts, they are products designed for specialized uses. These products use CBD extract or isolate as a base ingredient. They have distinctive formulation and properties that are specific for their intended uses. We will discuss the main categories below.

Tinctures

Also called CBD oil, this product is one of the most popular product categories in the market today. A tincture is CBD in edible oil that is consumed sublingually (placed under the tongue). Due to their fast delivery and a wide variety of health benefits, the tinctures are in high demand in the market.

Capsules

Another popular CBD product among consumers is capsules due to their convenient consumption and precise dosage. They are taken orally, usually on a twice a day schedule. This makes it a great option for fitness enthusiasts. They are also mixed with other ingredients and vitamins and nutrients for added health benefits.

Edibles

Another product type that’s a hit among consumers is CBD edibles. CBD-infused food products are easy to consume and can be taken by people of all ages, particularly kids. The taste is easily masked and some different flavors and varieties come with these edibles. The varieties come in chocolate bars, suckers, cookies, brownies, gummies, and much more. This makes CBD edibles a good product type to start as an introduction to long-term CBD consumption.

There are still a lot of CBD products that we may not have touched in this article, but we leave the research to you. The main reason we shared these bits of information is to give consumers confidence when it comes to their purchase choices. Getting the best product not only adds value to your money, but you also get to enjoy the health benefits of CBD.