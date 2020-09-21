Why Should Teachers Use Videos in the Classroom?

Before we venture out to explore why it is a good idea for the teaching community to use videos in their classrooms, let us look at this piece of fact. The human brain can remember only 10% of what it reads; however, the brain will remember about 65% of what it sees and hears from the video.

This data did not fall from the tree just like that! It has been researched for years by scientists, and finally, this truth has been revealed. This fact says a lot about how our kids should be taught in their classrooms for effective learning.

Issues that teachers face in the class when teaching students

For umpteen number of years, the teaching fraternity has been working and experimenting to find the right and the most optimised way to teach children. The objective is to find the most viable method to help students understand lessons better.

Ever since the internet has evolved, and social media has become one of the most impressive media to share and exchange information, the use of videos has increased. Video clips have, today, become one of the most used and watched mediums to share ideas, brainstorm, and communicate messages to others.

At this juncture, it was felt that videos could become a great alternative for textbook-based teaching. Plus, during the COVID time, online classes have become the preferred way to offer continued teaching to school and college children.

The use of videos has resulted in the ‘say less, show more’ culture. Since there are unlimited tools available in the online world today, it has become extremely easy for teachers to create videos using a reliable and smart YouTube video editor.

Reasons for teachers to use videos in the classroom

With videos, you can create a memorable experience for your students

Videos help in creating an engaging and mind-stimulating ambience in the classroom. Using interesting videos, teachers can now create an environment of immersive learning. To make the content grasping and stimulating, teachers need to be innovative and use the best tools available online for creating and editing videos. Such in-class engagement helps the students grasp the subject-matter in a better way. Videos encourage fun learning in students.

Videos encourage the student to learn a concept on their own

Using videos, students can now learn-by-doing, and as proven, the brain can process the visual information faster and in a better way, students can watch the videos at their pace and learn a concept better. This way, they get used to the idea of independent learning. It has been proven that when students study in this manner, they can memorise and remember the topic better.

Videos help students be ready for the future

Information Technology (IT) is the face of the future. And modern tools and techniques that help make impressive videos can be used by the child later on in life, or even during the present time, outside of the school, to showcase their technical skills. By introducing learning from videos, it also helps the child in creating or video editing for beginners.

Video as a medium is easy to decipher and interpret by younger minds

Since videos are visual, and we have already seen that our minds can process visual information more effectively, videos promote easier learning on different topics. If the videos are interactive and encourage spontaneous answers from the child, the learning can happen in a double-sided manner.

Videos boost thinking and problem-solving skills of the child

Research has been conducted about the pedagogical benefits of videos on a student’s minds. Researchers like Mayer and Gallini proved in 1990 that when the brain sees moving images backed by audio, the creative skills of the mind are challenged. This, in turn, helps the student enhance their problem-solving, thinking, and organisational skills.

Videos can be used by teachers to inspire learning

It has been observed that when students are shown videos, their motivation to study increases. This, in turn, boosts learning, and as research points out, it leads to better grades and marks. Videos also help the student in schools to understand that English or any other language is not only a subject, but it is something that one needs in real-time, in the real world. This is because they need to understand the language to be able to follow instructions and perform/ conduct the activities mentioned in the video.

Video learning helps students to learn the skill of teamwork

When students are given assignments and projects for which they need to make videos and presentations in teams, they learn practical skills that they need to use in their future lives. They learn to make online presentations not only on PowerPoint but also learn to use video-making tools using which they can easily create and edit videos online. This way, they are more empowered in their skills, knowledge, and teamwork. This is laying a good and strong foundation for their forthcoming lives.

Videos are engaging for students of every age and capabilities

The good thing about videos is that they can be understood by people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities. While reading a textbook may prove to be challenging for a few students, for older students, reading can stress their eyes. Videos are more flexible and versatile. When videos are made with age-specific content, it can keep the student attentive and interested. This way, the teachers are happy that students finally can focus whole-heartedly on the content being discussed in the class.

Conclusion

The world of education is transforming. Teachers need to innovate and use the best tools online to create and edit videos to make learning for their students engaging and stimulating.

For meaningful learning in the classroom and establishing a futuristic skill in the students, video making and offering education using videos in the class is a useful perspective. As an effective teacher, look at trying using videos for optimised teaching and learnings.