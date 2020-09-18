Unplugged Adventure: Texas Prairie Grasses

What:

The prairie grasses of Texas are more than just pretty faces. Throughout history, people have used them as medicines, groceries, and more.

Take a virtual walk and discover the hidden utility behind these beautiful fall grasses.

Join Cindy Crosby, author, master gardener, teacher, and prairie steward, for a one-hour virtual adventure on the prairie grasses of Texas followed by a 30-minute Q & A session.

Who: Adults interested in native prairie grasses of Texas.

When: Sunday, October 4, 2020, 4:00 – 5:30 PM CDT

Where: This is an online event.

Cost: $5.00

Register: Registration is require here

Or at: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eha7sx9a6b827165&llr=yqscf9bab