HCC partners with Unity Technologies for cutting-edge construction industry webinar September 25

HOUSTON (September 17, 2020) – The ability to create stunning, realistic and fully interactive models of skyscrapers and other construction projects is the focus of a special three-hour free webinar hosted by Unity Technologies and Houston Community College Central’s XR Lab & Studio.

The webinar – Connecting Design & Construction using Unity and BIM Modeling – explores how cutting-edge software – Unity Reflect – is being used to help architects, engineers and construction industry (AEC) leaders visualize and plan a host of construction projects without having to spend a dime on brick-and-mortar expenses.

“Building and architectural firms and students may already use Building Information Modeling (BIM) systems and Virtual Reality software for their projects,” says Ruben Duran, Director of HCC Central’s XR Lab & Studio. “But if they want to know the latest improvements in this realm, they need to attend this free webinar.”

WHO: Unity Technologies and HCC Central’s XR Lab & Studio

WHAT: Free webinar – Connecting Design & Construction

using Unity and BIM Modeling

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, September 25

WHERE TO REGISTER: https://hcc.events.idloom.com/unity

Elizabeth Guzman, a technical specialist for Unity’s AEC business, and Ben Mcilmoyle, a lifelong gamer turned Unity developer advocate, will serve as webinar presenters.

Unity Technologies is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Headquartered in San Francisco, the Danish company produces software allowing creators, architects, artists, automotive designers, filmmakers and others to make their visions come to life.

HCC Central’s XR Lab & Studio was created in 2016 and greatly expanded under the leadership of HCC Central president Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi. An established augmented reality leader among higher-education institutions, HCC Central’s XR Lab & Studio holds conferences, teaches augmented reality courses to students, and works with faculty to infuse XR technology into college-level programs and coursework.

[hccs.edu] Houston Community College (HCC) is composed of 14 Centers of Excellence and numerous satellite centers that serve the diverse communities in the Greater Houston area by preparing individuals to live and work in an increasingly international and technological society. HCC is one of the country’s largest singly accredited, open-admission community colleges offering associate degrees, certificates, workforce training and lifelong learning opportunities. To learn more, visit hccs.edu.

Photos: Elizabeth Guzman and Ben Mcilmoyle, Unity Technologies; An example of BIM project