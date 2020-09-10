Libraries Offer Online Cookbook Clubs For Culinary Enthusiasts               

Cooking enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels – from beginners to advanced –find Fort Bend County Libraries’ monthly Cookbook Book Clubs a great way to share ideas and discover new culinary tips. Different cooking genres are explored each month.

In September, the Cookbook Clubs will take place virtually, so that cooking enthusiasts around the area can enjoy and participate from the comfort and safety of home.

The University Branch Library’s Culinary Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of every month, beginning at 1:30 pm. The theme for the meeting on Wednesday, September 16 , is “ Slow-Cooker Foods .” This activity will take place online in real time via Zoom/WebEx. Registration is required; an email with a link for the Zoom/WebEx session will be sent to all who register. Share tips, get ideas, and enjoy the camaraderie of other individuals who have an interest in cooking and good cuisine!

TheMission Bend Branch Library's Food for Thought Cookbook Club normally meets on the third Thursday of every month, beginning at 2:00 pm. On Thursday, September 17 , the library will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring a pre-recorded video demonstrating how to make Spanish-inspired dishes from Colombia. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL's online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

On Friday, September 18, learn how to make a Mason-Jar meal of keto-friendly Ramen noodle soup during the Missouri City Branch Library's "Mason-JarMeal Challenge" video. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL's online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

The meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the Culinary Book Club so that a link to the Zoom/WebEx session can be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling the University Branch Library at 281-633-5100.