Hear About Galveston Hurricane Of 1900 At Libraries’ Online Program

Fort Bend County Libraries will present “The Great Storm: Remembering the Galveston Hurricane of 1900” online on Monday, September 28. This presentation will be pre-recorded, and viewers may enjoy it from the comfort and safety of home at their convenience.

Dr. Nicholas Cox, a Texas History professor at Houston Community College, will talk about the devastating impact of the hurricane on Galveston’s population and economy. He will also discuss the long-term consequences of the hurricane on the island, the Gulf Coast, Houston, and even other parts of Texas.

Dr. Cox received his doctorate degree in 19th-Century U.S. History from the University of Houston. In addition to his work at Houston Community College, Dr. Cox has taught at the Bronx Academy of Letters in New York City, the University of Houston, and the University of Houston-Victoria. He is a member of the Southern Historical Association and the Texas State Historical Association.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.