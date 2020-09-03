Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center receive Comprehensive Stroke Center Certifications

Certification is highest for advanced stroke centers

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center both have received certification from DNV GL Healthcare as Comprehensive Stroke Centers (CSC). CSC status is the highest level of care of all stroke certifications.

Memorial Hermann Memorial City is the first hospital in West Houston to receive this designation.

“The stroke teams at Memorial Hermann Memorial City and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands provide outstanding care to stroke patients and worked together to help each other achieve this designation for both hospitals,” said Dr. Sean Savitz, Stroke Medical Director for Memorial Hermann Health System and Professor and the Frank M. Yatsu, M.D., Chair in Neurology at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. “It is a great privilege for me to work with such amazing colleagues at both hospitals in achieving CSC status.”

With this announcement, three hospitals in the Memorial Hermann Health System have now received CSC certification, the highest number of CSC-designated hospitals in the same health system in Houston. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is also a CSC. This certification recognizes a hospital’s ability to have state-of-the-art infrastructure, the most advanced services, specialists in stroke and cerebrovascular disease, and training to receive and treat patients with the most complex strokes. All of the hospitals provide rapid and timely care for patients and are dedicated to the best outcomes in the Greater Houston community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, adult disability in the United States. The National Stroke Association estimates nearly 800,000 Americans suffer a stroke each year.

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” said Patrick Horine, CEO of DNV GL Healthcare. “And it helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”

The DNV GL Healthcare CSC Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that the hospital addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

For more information on stroke treatment at Memorial Hermann visit http://neuro.memorialhermann.org/stroke//.