Bayou Preservation Association presents 17th Annual Symposium Oct. 1-2  

“Bayou-Diversity: Celebrate, Protect & Restore” is a virtual event featuring experts and thought leaders

The Bayou Preservation Association presents its 17th Annual Symposium Oct. 1-2 as a virtual event with the theme Bayou-Diversity: Celebrate, Protect & Restore. The Symposium, from 8 a.m. – noon over two days, will address the expanding importance of diversity in all its forms — physical, geomorphological, biological, socioeconomic and conceptual.

For this year’s conference, the Bayou Preservation Association has invited presenters from Asakura Robinson, City of Houston, Houston Audubon, Houston Parks Board, Kinder Institute for Urban Research, Memorial Park Conservancy, Nature Conservancy, SWCA Environmental Consultants and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. A panel discussion will be led by Jack Cagle, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner.

“We had to rethink the Symposium since we cannot meet in person, but with the new format and a stellar lineup of experts and thought leaders, we hope to surpass previous years’ attendance,” says Sarah P. Bernhardt, Ph.D., President and CEO of Bayou Preservation Association. “Our speakers will address how multi-faceted diversity contributes to the longevity and growth of our community as well as our unique bayou systems.”

Bernhardt noted that the Symposium will explore the broad interconnectivity of diverse landscapes, wildlife, recreational uses and communities that our bayous support and how critical our waterways are to enriching the region’s future growth. “We expect to have some compelling presentations with broad appeal to the public and a lively panel discussion on day two.”

The line-up of topics and speakers for Bayou-Diversity: Celebrate, Protect & Restore includes:

Oct. 1

Special welcome from Rodney Franklin, Texas State Parks Division Director, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

“An Iconic Freshwater Turtle Species, Hidden in Plain Sight” – Eric Munscher, Regional Scientist, Project Manager, SWCA Environmental Consultants and Director of the Turtle Survival Alliance’s North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group

“Houston, Diversity USA: Leveraging Human and Biodiversity for an Age of Challenges” – Jaime González, Houston Resilient Cities Director, The Nature Conservancy

“Network of Biodiversity: Corridors and Refuges of Houston” – Carolyn White, Conservation Director, Memorial Park Conservancy

“Lessons from Practice: Bayou-Diversity for and by Whom?” – Katie Coyne, AICP, Certified Ecologist, Principal, Asakura Robinson

“Houston’s Socioeconomic and Bayou Diversity” – Stephen Klineberg, Ph.D., Founding Director, The Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University

Oct. 2

Special welcome from City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (invited)

“Birds of the Bayous – A Habitat for All Seasons” – Richard Gibbons, Ph.D., Conservation Director, Houston Audubon

“Diverse Uses and Solutions” – Marissa Llosa, Conservation Manager, Houston Parks Board

“Resilient Houston” – Marissa Aho, AICP, Chief Resilience Officer, City of Houston

“A Vision and Our Charge for the Future: A Conversation with Terry Hershey Bayou Stewardship Awardees” – Panelists are Jill Bouillion, Bayou Land Conservancy; Jackie Young-Medcalf, Texas Health and Environmental Alliance; Deborah January-Bevers, Houston Wilderness, Facilitator: Jack Cagle, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner

“Bayou Diversity: Vital to our County’s Future” – Jack Cagle, Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner

The Symposium has become a sought-after event among key policy makers, planners, scientists and engineers who value the expertise presented throughout the day. About 200 individuals attend each year to learn about emerging water quality issues and to discuss possible solutions. To date, more than 170 people have registered for the virtual event, with attendance anticipated to surpass all previous years’ attendance.

“By working with clients such as management districts and redevelopment authorities, Hawes Hill and Associates LLP is in the business of improving neighborhood quality of life and commerce. So preserving and promoting the Houston area’s precious bayous is a natural fit for our mission — and the reason why we proudly sponsor the Bayou Preservation Association’s symposium,” says Alan Bernstein, Director of Public Affairs for Hawes Hill and Associates.

The public is invited to attend this year’s virtual event, with general admission tickets from $20 to $30. The $30 ticket includes eight Continuing Education Units. Sponsorships are available starting at $250 up to $2000.

Organizing partners this year are AECOM, City of Houston, EHRA Engineering, Harris County Engineering Dept., Harris County Pollution Control Services, Houston-Galveston Area Council, Memorial Park Conservancy and Talley Landscape Architects.

Sponsors to date include AECOM, EHRA Engineering, Port Houston, Resource Environmental Solutions, LLC, SWCA Environmental Consultants, , Houston-Galveston Area Council, Talley Landscape Architects, Inc., Harris County Engineering Department, Harris County Flood Control District, Hawes Hill & Associates LLP, Allen Boone Humphries Robinson LLP, CivilTech Engineering, Inc, , Bayou Midstream, BGE, Inc., Alan Bernstein and Asakura Robinson.

For registration, tickets and to learn more about becoming an event sponsor, visit the Bayou Preservation Association website at https://www.bayoupreservation.org/News-Events/Events/2020-Annual-Symposium. You can also call 713-529-6443 for more details.

About Bayou Preservation Association

The mission of the Bayou Preservation Association is to celebrate, protect and restore the natural richness of all our bayous and streams, with a vision of a network of healthy bayous, streams and watersheds. It works to increase understanding of area bayous and creeks and their watersheds by providing educational programs and opportunities, activities and events to engage all the region’s demographics. Bayou Preservation Association also strives to expand stewardship and stewardship opportunities to improve the health of our watersheds, creeks and bayous. For information, go to bayoupreservation.org or call 713-529-6443.