Sen. Cruz Signs Heritage Action Police Pledge, Reaffirming Support for America’s Law Enforcement

As Democrat politicians embrace calls from the radical Left to defund the police and allow the mob to sow violence and anarchy across the country, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today signed Heritage Action’s Police Pledge to reaffirm his support for the men and women of our nation’s law enforcement and his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities.

The pledge calls on Americans to “stand with America’s Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to ‘Defund the Police.’” Heritage Action launched the pledge on August 13, 2020, at a law enforcement town hall with Vice President Mike Pence, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, and Senator Joni Ernst. The pledge has been signed by numerous elected officials, candidates for office, and over 40,000 citizens.

Upon signing Heritage Action’s Police Pledge, Sen. Cruz said:

“Failing to tell the truth about the valuable role law enforcement plays in American cities, as we’ve seen too many Democrats do, is moral and political malpractice. Now, more than ever, Americans need leaders who stand with our police officers and our communities, not cowardly politicians who stand with the mob. That’s why I’m proud to join this effort to reaffirm my unwavering support and gratitude for the courageous men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Following Sen. Cruz signing the Police Pledge, Jessica Anderson, Executive Director of Heritage Action said:

“Americans are grateful to Senator Cruz for standing up for our brave law enforcement by signing the Police Pledge. We call on every elected official to join him. At a time when our cities are suffering waves of violence and riots, the far Left is abandoning our nation’s law enforcement and with it, our cities. It is time to return safety and security to our neighborhoods, support the police and put a stop to the lawless anarchy.”

The pledge is one of Heritage Action’s initiatives as part of Fight for America , a multi-faceted campaign organized by Heritage Action and The Heritage Foundation, with each organization working to reinforce American values against far-left extremism. As part of Fight for America, Heritage Action also released new polling which found that 79 percent of respondents in battleground states oppose defunding the police.

The full pledge states:

A lawful society—free from mob rule and violent insurrection—is not possible without Law Enforcement.

Police Officers have chosen a noble profession. They dedicate their lives to upholding the law and protecting the sacred rights of their fellow citizens. As a profession, they deserve support and respect.

I stand with America’s Police and pledge to oppose any bill, resolution, or movement to “Defund the Police.”

Sen. Cruz has strongly opposed the ‘Defund the Police’ movement and as chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on The Constitution, Sen. Cruz recently introduced a bill to hold officials liable for allowing violent “autonomous zones” in their cities. In June, Sen. Cruz delivered remarks on the Senate Floor to recognize the law-abiding police officers and innocent Americans who have lost their lives as a result of the violence, and he co-sponsored a bipartisan resolution to honor the life of St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was killed during the riots that erupted following the tragic death of George Floyd. In August, Sen. Cruz chaired a hearing , titled “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence,” where he condemned Democrats who have turned a blind eye to attacks against law enforcement.

