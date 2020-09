Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-FBC and the FBC Fair Assoc. is sponsoring an AG’tivity Barn Coloring Contest open to student residents of Fort Bend County in Kinder through 5th grade. Coloring sheets are available for download/print on our website, fortbend.agrilife.org/coloring-contest/ or pick up in the Fort Bend County Extension office lobby (1402 Band Road, Rosenberg). For more information, call 281-342-3034.