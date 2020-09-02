Cross Creek Ranch Hosts September Food Drive

Cross Creek Ranch will host a drive-thru food drive this month to restock the shelves of the Family Hope of Fulshear food pantry.

Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane, 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 14, Thursday, Sept. 17, Saturday, Sept. 19. A variety of items are needed, including rice, beans, spaghetti, pasta, tomato sauce, canned tuna, peanut butter, oatmeal, cereal, instant milk and canned vegetables.

“Recent events have hit the greater Houston community hard,” said Rob Bamford, general manager of Cross Creek Ranch. “Food insecurity is rampant. We are happy to help Family Hope in whatever way we can, so they can help families in need put meals on the table.”

Family Hope is the largest non-profit agency exclusively serving northern Fort Bend County’s residents with medical assistance, food, rent and utility assistance, job searches, furniture and disaster relief.

The organization has seen a 700 percent increase in clientele since March, said Dr. Dale Olson, Executive Director of Family Hope.

“Our food pantry is depleted each week,” Olson said. “Family Hope sees about 150 families a month. Almost every family who receives funds also receives a bag of groceries and they are overjoyed. “

This is not the first time Cross Creek Ranch has partnered with Family Hope. In June and July, the community opened up the Welcome Center to help the non-profit provide take-out meals to families in need.

“The New Hope Kitchen served 2,250 people who are our neighbors and going through a difficult season,” Olson said. “Some were just coming from work. Many came with children. And some drove 20 to 30 minutes to be served a delicious take-out meal.”

In all, the charity has helped feed more than 20,000 people this year alone. Olson said that Family Hope feels blessed to partner with Cross Creek Ranch.

“I always remind people that we should never take for granted how many people benefit from all these acts of kindness,” he said. “Each family is richer because this community shows love.”

