The Best Nootropics Available: What You Need to Know

The brain supplements market is projected to expand exponentially over the next decade. With that growth, questions abound on what the best nootropics really are. Different brands have cropped up over the last ten years, one of them being Mind Lab Pro which according to different reviews is “highly effective.” Produced by a British-based manufacturer going by the name Opti-Nutra, this nootropic stack is a cocktail of 11 natural cognitive enhancers.

General Trends in the Quest for the Best Nootropics

It is not exactly clear how big the nootropics market is due to the lack of official data. However, some pundits estimate that this sector could surpass the USD5 Billion mark by 2025. This general trend partly explains the rise in the number of companies on the hunt for the best nootropics for enhancing memory and cognitive abilities. Unfortunately, since this industry is widely unregulated due to the weak laws surrounding the sale and distribution of dietary supplements, consumers often face difficult times trying to zero-in on products that provide the best value for money.

Key Concerns

In particular, a 2016 publication by the American Medical Association (AMA) noted that so far, only a limited amount of information is available on the patterns of dietary supplements and herbal substances used for cognitive enhancement. While health experts generally agree on the fact that taking brain supplements for FDA-approved purposes can be helpful, the consumption of the same in healthy adults remains controversial.

Therefore, it is important for any individual seeking to benefit from the power of nootropics to be aware of the potential downsides to this trend. Fortunately, not every pre-made nootropic available out there is phony. To this end, the Opti-Nutra Mind Lab Pro formulation stands out thanks to the fact that it is formulated from natural and clinically proven ingredients. Contrary to common practices by sub-par manufacturers, this product lists down all its ingredients and quantities for all to see (instead of hiding them in proprietary blends), making in one of the most transparent cognitive-enhancing formulations out there currently.

Choosing the Best Nootropics Available

For folks looking for a competitive edge in life, the best cognitive enhancers are those that provide specific benefits. Indeed, the world is yet to see a one-size-fits-all brain pill. This, therefore, highlights the need for the creation of products that bring together tens of ingredients, also known as pre-made stacks. Stacks get their name from the fact that they pack up different ingredients per pill. As such, just one pill can be used to tackle multiple performance-related issues among them memory, cognitive decline, and even boost learning abilities. This is precisely the bandwagon in which Mind Lab Pro belongs.

A statement appearing on the product’s official page notes that “Mind Lab Pro meets the brain’s complex needs with 11 nootropics working in 6 bio-pathways to optimize a wide array of cognitive functions.” Compared to some mainstream nootropic brands in the marketplace, this is quite a different approach. The high level of transparency exhibited by this brand along with the absence of outrageous claims in their marketing claims are two major strong points worth taking note of. Perhaps this should send a signal to other companies that it is possible to create a good product without any non-transparent tactics.

Defining a Good Cognitive Enhancing Supplement

For a vast majority of folks who seek to use nootropics, total cognitive enhancement is the end goal. They would not want to limit themselves, especially in the modern-day extremely competitive work environment. This is where high-quality nootropics may come in handy. The definition of good brain pills may vary depending on who you ask but pundits generally agree on the following:

*Healthy, natural ingredients

*Formulation covering different aspects of cognitive performance

*Exceptional product quality

*The absence of cheap fillers

*Significantly low risk of side effects.

In other words, the quest for high-quality nootropics should always be centered on quality, effectiveness, and safety. As such, consumers should desist from purely focusing on hype and unproven claims when making choices. Independent research that factors in professional advice and unbiased consumer reviews should always be taken into account.

Examples of Commonly Used Nootropic Products

Highly effective nootropic substances are known for their potency and reliability. They also stand out due to their low ratio of side effects to benefits. Among the most popular ones that are available over-the-counter and in eCommerce stores include:

Citicoline (also Choline)

Bacopa Monnieri

Phosphatidylserine (also PS)

Rhodiola Rosea

Tyrosine (also NALT)

Ashwagandha

Ginkgo Biloba

Lion’s Mane

L-Theanine

Maritime Pine Bark

Each one of these nootropics is naturally obtainable. For instance, L-Theanine is commonly sourced from green tea leaves while Phosphatidylserine is abundant in cabbages and soybeans. However, when used individually, each one of these supplements might not do much on their own and this explains why ready-made blends are preferred instead.

Combining multiple, natural brain-enhancing agents is thought to tackle multiple pressure points thereby promoting healthier brain function. That said, for any such effects to be realized, the ingredients need to be blended in particular proportions. It is, therefore, not surprising that phony manufacturers prefer to hide the specific quantities of ingredients used in their formulation perhaps to shortchange their consumers.

Final Thoughts

To this end, as far as the debate about the best nootropics goes, the Mind Lab Pro supplement seems to tick all the right boxes. It brings together some of the world’s most sought-after natural ingredients among them Citicoline, Phosphatidylserine, and even the popular Lion’s Mane Mushroom using them transparently. This, indeed, confirms that the product is more than just another nootropic.

