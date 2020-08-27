Is it Easy to move from USA to UK?

Whether you are moving to Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, or even England, you will love the United Kingdom for its cultured lifestyle, urban destinations, and beautiful scenery. And that is not all. The UK is also home to some of the best universities, restaurants, museums, and sports teams in the world. Whether you want to study, work, or just have an adventure, you have plenty of reasons to move to the UK.

So, how easy is it to move from the USA to the UK? Well, it is as easy or as complicated as any other relocation process. You will still need a good plan and some professional international moving services to get a stress-free relocation process. In short, moving from the USA to the UK is not easy. Things can get messy in so many different ways. But there is a solution. Coupled with a good plan, moving from US to UK can be easy with SDC international moving company.

Although your moving company will do most of the heavy lifting for you, it is up to you to do the thinking. Of course, the company will give you some ideas but that’s as far as it goes. Their main task is to ensure safe transport and delivery of your belongings. The rest is up to you.

If you are planning to move from the US to the UK, there are several things you must do to enhance your relocation experience.

Prepare for the Destination

Before you make your move, you need to be certain that you can survive comfortably in the UK. Where will you live? And what is the cost of living? Can you afford it? What is the cost of education? What are the legal obligations? How will you pay for your bills? These are some of the questions you must answer to determine if you are ready to make your move. Make sure that you find out everything you need to know before moving to the UK.

Apart from that, there are certain legal requirements that you must meet to enter the UK. First and foremost, you need a valid passport to enter the UK. This is a mandatory requirement for all nationalities. All the other legal requirements will depend on your nationality.

For the Americans, the process is much more organized as compared to other nationalities. You will need to get a family or work visa depending on your situation. If you do not qualify for either, entering the UK will be very difficult for you.

There are several types of work visas depending on your situation. The UK government will give you a quick test to determine the kind of visa you need.

Prepare Yourself Financially

Moving costs money! You need to prepare yourself financially months before you begin the relocation process. Some of the costs you must prepare for include:

Shipping costs

Cost of shipping your car, if you have one

Storage costs

Customs duty charges and tax

Moving insurance costs

Visa costs

Accommodation costs

Travel costs

This brings us to the question:

How much does it cost to move from the US to the UK?

Unfortunately, it is impossible to tell the exact amount of money you need to move from the US to the UK. There are way too many variables to put into consideration to come up with an accurate figure. That said. The average international moving cost ranges from $6545 to $ 32723. Depending on the size of the move, moving means, time of the year, your moving company and so many other factors, this figure can go even higher.

To give you a rough idea, below is a simple breakdown of some of the costs:

Cost of shipping your goods : This is the biggest cost of all. The cost depends on the mode of transport, route, distance, and size of the move. The cost ranges between $1000- $10000

: This is the biggest cost of all. The cost depends on the mode of transport, route, distance, and size of the move. The cost ranges between $1000- $10000 Packing and unpacking costs : Usually $100 or slightly higher

: Usually $100 or slightly higher Moving Insurance costs : $100 minimum. Can go even higher depending on the type of goods ie. Rare goods, high-value and unusual goods

: $100 minimum. Can go even higher depending on the type of goods ie. Rare goods, high-value and unusual goods Storage costs : $ 100 minimum. Luckily, the competition is high so the prices don’t really go as high.

: $ 100 minimum. Luckily, the competition is high so the prices don’t really go as high. Customs Duty charges and Taxes : Luckily, most of the household goods are duty-free to move

: Luckily, most of the household goods are duty-free to move Visa fees : $1300 or more depending on the type of visa

: $1300 or more depending on the type of visa Lawyer fees : you need a lawyer to help with your customs documents and visa applications. $ 1000 or more for flat rates or $ 1000/hour minimum for the hourly rates.

: you need a lawyer to help with your customs documents and visa applications. $ 1000 or more for flat rates or $ 1000/hour minimum for the hourly rates. Other costs: There are so many unpredictable things that can happen during relocation. It is advisable to set some money aside just in case.

Conclusion

Moving to the UK from the US can be as easy as you want it to be. And the process can only be as good as your plan. Bottom line, take your time to plan your move.