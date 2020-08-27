Key Recommendations How to Buy a Used Car

Many people are wondering how to purchase a used car beneficially. The seller’s task is to sell as expensive as possible, and the buyer’s goal is to buy a used car for the money it really costs, taking into account the upcoming repairs and instant replacement of spare parts. Read these recommendations to make a good deal.

How to Start?

Remember that 99% of used cars have some hidden nuances that may be both insignificant and critical. Most of the information about the vehicle can be obtained during a telephone conversation with the seller. For this purpose, you need to ask the right questions, for example:

1) How many owners did the car have?

If the seller is the first or second owner, then, in this case, there is a great chance to get all the necessary information from him, including the service book, which contains everything that happened with the vehicle. You can also check owner info yourself with the help of specialized services.

2) How has the car been used?

If this is a family vehicle, which was bought in a dealership, then this is OK. If the car has been used in the taxi service for several years, this is an entirely different situation. It is also essential to clarify how the vehicle was stored — in a warm garage or at the open-air parking.

3) Has it got into accidents?

You need to understand that most of the used cars were in an accident. In some cases, it could be a collision while parking; in others — the vehicle is repaired with the only purpose — to get rid of it.

4) What is the mileage of the car?

Don’t trust the seller and even the odometer. The seller is interested in selling the vehicle as expensive as possible, so many people try to change the numbers of odometers in an attempt to reduce the real mileage. Indirect signs can determine the actual distance of a car. For example, a vehicle travels 15-30 thousand km per year on average. You can also understand the mileage by the state of the interior, steering wheel, paintwork, etc. This is a matter of 2-3 minutes for a professional to determine whether the distance is changed or not.

A Few Tips Before to Buy

If you are close to making a deal, carefully inspect the vehicle. If in doubt, ask for an inspection at an independent service station or hire an expert who will make a full diagnostic. Read carefully everything that is written in the documents that you sign. Fraudsters always invent new methods of deception, but if you are calm and attentive, nothing will threaten you! So, remain conscious and good luck with buying a car and checking documents.