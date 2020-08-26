Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center moves to all digital format as kids return to school

ALL-TIME ACCESS

SUGAR LAND (Aug. 25, 2020) – Coming September, the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston will launch “All-Time Access,” an online initiative to enhance distance learning and open the Discovery Center to families all over the world from an all-time digital landscape. Now that kids are back in school, the Discovery Center will take a break beginning Aug. 30 to focus on “All-Time Access” and meet children and their families where they are —at school, at home, at play. But do not worry! Discovery Center will reopen just as soon as we can come together again. The Museum had intended to remain open the entire week, but due to Hurricane Laura, Discovery Center will close Aug. 26 and 27 with plans to reopen Aug. 28 to 29.

“The Discovery Center has been an integral part of Fort Bend children’s lives beginning 2016. Since then, we have welcomed nearly 450,000 visitors,” said Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Council Chair Rachel Leaman. “This summer, we saw 1,200 visitors through our doors. But now that classes are back in session, it’s time to do more. We need to meet you where you are — at school, at home, at play — to fulfill our mission of transforming communities through innovative child-centered learning.”

“All-Time Access” takes connectivity to the next level by making content and resources available wherever children learn —at school, at home, at play. Taking all the defining elements of Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center and its sister location, Children’s Museum Houston (CMH), kids will engage in seriously fun projects, discover a love of exploration, launch a passion for pursuing their own interests and connect in ways that apply and expand to what they are learning at school this fall. Lead by Discovery Center and CMH educators and delivered through a variety of technology platforms, “All-Time Access” will allow opportunities to submit video questions, showcase outcomes, observe and absorb through apps, chat live with experts and share tons of “wait for it” moments on your phone, computer or tablet, including:

Choose Your Own Path 3-D Discovery Center Field Trips with educators.

with educators. MyPROJECTS Live Online Courses guided by educators so you can explore more TinkerCAD 3-D designs, chemistry, art, citizen science and more!

guided by educators so you can explore more TinkerCAD 3-D designs, chemistry, art, citizen science and more! Chats with experts during the GEEK Hour Live.

An all-new O Series on Invention.

Thematic virtual learning Daily Broadcast on our social media channels.

on our social media channels. Pop-Up Multi-Day Virtual Epic Adventure Camps accompanied by a kit of materials available for purchase.

accompanied by a kit of materials available for purchase. Live performances.

Downloadable activities to support learning at home.

to support learning at home. Online shopping for products that enhance at-home learning at Fiddle Sticks Toys online.

Connect with us now on our social media channels, website, and e-mail updates as we roll out our new plans to bring the Discovery Center to you and extend learning at school, at home, at play.

ABOUT FORT BEND CHILDREN’S DISCOVERY CENTER

Forbes’ “2020 Top Online Experiences” for Virtual Learning, ranked as one of the “Top 10 Things to Do in Sugar Land” on TripAdvisor, the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center is a Playground for Your Mind™. It is dedicated to transforming communities through innovative, child-centered learning with a vision to spark a passion for lifelong learning in all children. Located at 198 Kempner St., Sugar Land, TX 77498 in the Historic Imperial Market, the Discovery Center offers a multitude of innovative exhibits and bilingual learning programs for kids ages birth to 12 years. For more information, please visit www.childrensdiscoveryfb.org. Can your mind come out to play?™