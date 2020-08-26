Local Student Attends Virtual Tapia Camps at Rice University Courtesy of ExxonMobil



Above: A student’s ‘heatsink’ engineering design at the Tapia Center’s virtual workshops this summer, where campers built a device that melts an ice cube using only copper, aluminum foil, and nuts and bolts. The purpose of the challenge is to simulate how a computer processor works to keep a computer from overheating.

This summer, one select student from Katy ISD, Ohireime Longe from Tom Wilson Elementary School, received a scholarship from ExxonMobil to attend a unique virtual workshop hosted by The Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity at Rice University. In total, more than 200 students and 150 teachers from across Texas and beyond completed the online programs, which promote project-based learning.

Like many organizations, the Tapia Center transitioned its prestigious on-campus summer programming to virtual experiences for the safety of all participants and instructors. The online STEM Camp for 8th-12th graders features a five-day curriculum on science, technology, engineering and mathematics aimed at building problem solving and communications skills. Using materials that are mailed to participants after registration, campers are challenged to design their own heatsink, simulating the process through which heat is transferred away from the processor in a computer to keep the device from overheating. Led by Rice professors and experienced facilitators, the program follows a 4:1 student-facilitator ratio.

“It’s crucial now more than ever that students and educators feel prepared with the tools and skills needed to succeed in changing learning environments,” said Marisela Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Tapia Center. “Our programs are designed to teach students how to solve problems and improve communication skills, which are both integral parts of navigating this challenging landscape. It’s been amazing to witness the commitment to education and resiliency that all participants have shown this summer!”

For information on the Tapia Center’s fall programming, visit https://tapiacenter.rice.edu/tapia-camp-programs.

Above: Examples of student designs for the ‘heatsink’ engineering challenge.

About the Tapia Center

The Richard Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity at Rice University was founded in 1995 to promote greater participation of underrepresented minorities and women in the sciences and engineering and empower them to be future leaders. The Center’s founder, Dr. Richard Tapia, is internationally known for his research in the computational and mathematical sciences and is a national leader in education and outreach.

Since inception, the Tapia Center has provided direct training and guidance to more than 6,000 students and 2,500 teachers and educated nearly 250,000 students and professionals about the importance of diversity and representation.