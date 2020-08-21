Rving this summer

Now is the best time for an RV trip! You can practice social distancing and stay safe in the comfort of your RV. This is the summer to indulge in your wanderlust. You can explore some of the best national parks in the country.

Yellowstone National Park is still open for campers, so now is the time to visit all of the park’s attractions and take advantage of its natural beauty. After all, Yellowstone is a 3.500 sq mile park with lush forests, canyons, hiking trails, wild animals, and a volcanic peak. As if that’s not enough to capture your attention, you can visit the famous Old Faithful gushing geyser. All of the park’s campgrounds allow RV’s to camp, so accommodation is pretty cheap.

If you want to visit another part of the country, you can take an RV trip to Florida’s Gulf Coast beaches. There’s plenty to see and do there, and most of the beaches are pretty close to RV parks. Destin is a great RV destination because it’s close to Henderson Beach State Park, where you can do some swimming and walk along the trails on beautiful white-sand beaches. It’s the best destination for beach lovers.

It would be best if you kept in mind that some national parks require you to wear masks, and some have limited visitation, meaning that some parts are closed or allow a limited number of visitors. But, RVing is still the safest way to travel around this summer. Most RV parks are operating as usual, and they are affordable. So, you can park and use their amenities, which makes RVing comfortable and easy. The whole family will love the road trip, and this way, you can avoid the hustle and bustle of airplanes and busy hotels.