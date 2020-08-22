Best CBD for Back Pain

Back pain is one of the most common chronic pains in the United States. Almost 50% of US workers suffer from back-related issues every year. 7% of Americans suffering from back pain soon develop chronic pain. Stress is the main factor contributing to back problems, with 29% of all back pain resulting due to stress. CBD products can do wonders for people suffering silently due to back pain. In this article, we present to you the ten best CBD products for back pain.

#1. Calm by Wellness CBD Pain Relief Muscle Gel

CBD pain relief muscle gel is a quality product by California-based Calm by Wellness. The CBD pain relief muscle gel contains all-natural ingredients and hence, you don’t have to worry about it affecting your skin and muscles. This gel has been made with a proprietary cooling formula. Its users claim that it offers excellent value for money. The CBD muscle gel will relieve you of pain.

#2. Calm by Wellness CBD Strawberry Lemon-Aid Tincture

CBD Strawberry Lemon-Aid Tincture from Calm by Wellness is a great product for overall health & wellness. It’s not just for your back, but overall mind & body through your endocannabinoid system. Want a flavorful CBD product to relieve you of back pain? CBD Strawberry Lemon-Aid Tincture is perfect for you. The combination of fruity flavors of both strawberry and lemon will prove to be a treat for your taste buds. At the same time, it will help you deal with everyday stress and back pain.

#3. Spruce CBD Oil

If you need a high potency CBD oil for your back pain then Spruce CBD oil is your friend. Spruce CBD oil is available in peppermint and unflavored options. It is extracted from the organic hemp grown in Colorado. It is both vegans as well as gluten-free.

#4. FAB CBD Cream

FAB CBD cream is one of the popular CBD products to help deal with pain today. Each FAB

CBD cream contains 600 mg of CBD. The manufacturer has used organic hemp plants in Fab CBD cream. It means that you don’t have to worry about harmful artificial ingredients or chemicals affecting your body. As of now, FAB CBD cream is only available in blood orange aroma.

#5. Calm by Wellness CBD Gummies

The fruit-flavored CBD Gummies by Calm by Wellness is one of the best CBD products for back pain. It will help you feel calm and relaxed. At the same time, it will relieve you of your back pain. The CBD gummies from Calm by Wellness contains essential oils, coconut oil, and hemp seed oil to impart a fruity flavor.

#6. Try the CBD Muscle Gel

The CBD gel from Try the CBD is pretty popular among athletes. They use it as a natural alternative to cope up with their muscle and joint pains. The CBD muscle gel is a good product to get relief from back pain.

Every bottle of Try the CBD muscle gel contains 500 mg of concentrated CBD. The product contains CBD, which is extracted through the CO2 extraction method. Hence, there are no residuals or solvents in the CBD muscle gel by Try the CBD. It is available in some of the most popular aromas such as Arnica, Aloe Vera, and Menthol.

#7. CBD Gummies by Intrinsic Hemp

CBD gummies by Intrinsic Hemp is a medium-potency option available for persistent back pain. It contains coconut oil and is made of hemp plants grown in Kentucky. Each gummy from Intrinsic Hemp has 20 mg CBD and thus, they are suitable for daily use. They won’t make you sleepy. The CBD gummies from Intrinsic Hemp use CBD isolate. Each bottle of Intrinsic Hemp’s CBD gummies contains 30 pieces.

#8. Nature’s Script CBD Gummies

CBD Gummies by Nature’s Script are high-potency CBD products that help treat chronic pain symptoms. It also helps one relax and unwind. These CBD gummies have turmeric and white willow bark as one of the key ingredients. Each bottle contains 60 gummies with a total of 1500 mg of CBD. Each of Nature’s Script CBD Gummies contains 25 mg of CBD. Their users can also find the reports from third-party laboratories confirming the quality of their products on their website.

#9. JustCBD Full Spectrum Tinctures



The JustCBD Full Spectrum Tinctures contain CBD, MCT oil, flavonoids, phytocannabinoids, and terpenes. It doesn’t have any artificial flavor and comes with a 30-milliliter bottle. It works well for consumers that are suffering from back pain, chronic health issues, and inflammation. Its users claim that taking a couple of drops of JustCBD’s Full Spectrum Tinctures in the morning and before sleeping at night relieved them of pain and inflammation.

#10. Hemp Bomb CBD Freeze Pain Rub

The CBD Freeze Pain Rub from Hemp Bomb is a topical balm containing 200 mg CBD in it. It is popular among people suffering from pain from workouts and back pain. It is also used to help relieve the pain emanating from the inflamed joints. It contains menthol (4%), CBD, tea tree oil, isopropyl alcohol, water, and carbomer. Each container of the Hemp Bomb CBD Freeze Pain Rub contains 400 mg of CBD.