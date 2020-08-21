Now is a great time to get tested for COVID-19

There will be 6 HCPH mobile locations August 24-29, which means less time waiting in line and test results are quicker too, 2-4 days. Remember, 40% of infected people don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. Get tested to protect yourself and your family.

The 2 stationary sites in Pasadena and Cy Fair are still offering Surge Testing, with greater testing capacity and quicker test results, in 3-5 days. These sites also have extended hours from 4-8 pm one day a week: Tuesdays in Cy Fair at Pridgeon Stadium and Thursdays in Pasadena at San Jacinto College Central Campus.

There are two separate websites to register for testing. For the stationary sites, www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. Register and select an appointment time. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these sites. They need to keep their assigned voucher ID to be tested and remember the username and password they registered with to get their test results, in 3-5 days. The stationary sites are open Monday-Saturday.

For the mobile sites, sign up at www.hcphtx.org or by calling 832-927-7575. Keep your authorization code to show at the test site. Children can be tested at mobile sites. Since all test sites offer drive-through testing, extreme heat or storms may cause sites to close temporarily.

Mobile locations for the week of August 24-29, Monday-Saturday are:

Christia Adair Park 15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047

Closed Tuesday, August 25

M.O. Campbell Education Center 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032

Closed Wednesday, August 26

Iglesia Faro de Luz 4900Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX 77084

Closed Thursday, August 27

Mangum-Howell Community Center 2500 Frick Rd, Houston, TX 77038

Closed Friday, August 28

Lindsay/Lyons Park and Sports Complex 2310 Atascocita Rd, Humble, TX 77396

Closed Saturday, August 29

Iglesia Cristo Viene 400 Cedar Bayou Rd, Baytown, TX 77520

Closed Fri, Aug 28 & Sat, Aug 30

Shifa Clinic (Bear Creek area) 17250 Coventry Park Dr, Houston, TX 77084

Closed Mon, Aug 24-Thu, Aug 27