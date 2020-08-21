Proclamation Presentations- Women’s Equality Day 2020

In commemoration of Women’s Equality Day, Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant will be presenting proclamations honoring Ms. Rozina Mohammad and Ms. Pooja Jesrani for the important roles they play as women leaders in their professions. Ms. Rozina Mohammad is the Founder of Casa Dei Bambini Montessori Schools in Riverstone, Missouri City, and Telfair Sugarland. Ms. Pooja Jesrani is the first South Asian female Flight Director of NASA.

” As a father of daughters, I am grateful for those who paved the way to afford the fundamental right for women to vote and therefore important for us to acknowledge the centennial anniversary of Women’s Equality Day. But our work is not done. I will continue to be an advocate to eliminate the pay gap, to eliminate the so called “pink tax”, and to continue advocating for more women in leadership roles within Fort Bend County. “– Ken R. DeMerchant

The proclamation presentation will be made live during Commissioners Court on Tuesday, August 25th at 1 PM.

To view the presentation go to: https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/administration-of-justice/commissioners-court/live-streaming-video