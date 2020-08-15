Why are more and more diabetics using CBD oil?

Studies show that almost 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes. The global number of diabetics is around 463 million and is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Even when it is a major disease, it is largely an untreatable condition. The recent series of findings with regard to CBD oil seem to have created some hope for the medical field.

Most of the studies involving the best CBD oil for diabetes have been conducted on animal subjects. Yet many scientists are of the opinion that this doesn’t negate the positive effects that have been recorded from these studies.

Lesser blood flow to the brain is common problem faced by some diabetics. Studies involving mice with such condition found that CBD improved their condition in the following ways:

Lowered hyperglycemia

Increased production of insulin

Lowered cholesterol

The studies showed that CBD oil helped lower the levels of LDL cholesterol in the body. LDL cholesterol is considered the bad type of cholesterol for the body.

There are many other studies that have demonstrated the different ways in which CBD oil helps fight or prevent diabetes. In one study, it lowered the risk of developing diabetes. In another study, researchers found signs of completely preventing the disease.

CBD oil also promotes healthy fat in the body. This it does by assisting the body’s system to turn white fat into brown fat. Researchers claim that brown fat is helpful in for patients to slim down. It is claimed that this overall process helps improve the ability of the body in using glucose.

Diabetics often suffer from problems of the feet and hand. They can experience neuropathic pain or chronic inflammation. This is attributed to nerve damage due to the impact of diabetes on the body. CBD oil has also shown promise in easing the pain and swelling.

Many human trials of CBD oil are in process. And most of them have revealed positive results for diabetics.