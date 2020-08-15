Why Are Mobile Dating Apps So Popular?

Almost one in five couples now meet through online dating. Today, people are more likely to meet their next partner through a dating app than through friends, colleagues, or family. There are many factors that have led to the tremendous popularity that top dating apps have received. Pew Research Center reports that around 15% Americans have relied on dating apps or sites to find their partner. There are many more stats that show the tremendous growth this segment has undergone in recent years.

Pew Research Center also reports that the percentage of Americans who used dating apps has increased by three times since 2013. So why are mobile dating apps in so much demand? While many other online trends and come and subsided or transformed, this one seems to stay here.

Why Dating Apps are So Popular?

There are tons of online dating websites. Many of these websites have been quite effective, allowing people to post profiles, search for people with matching interests, and to meet each other. Smartphones have, however, completely revolutionized the way people dated. The most important factor that has driven the massive growth of apps is perhaps the convenience that comes with the smartphone experience.

Most dating apps allow users to search and meet people from anywhere. Besides, a smartphone is always available. Dating app service providers have offered a unique combination of free and paid services. This has created a relatively sweet spot for users to go dating.

Premium services are always a tap away. People are highly likely to switch to paid plans when they find apps that provide a larger database of matching profiles and an intuitive and interesting interface.

Mobile dating apps are here to stay and are expected to evolve in unique ways in the near future. Probably, these platforms can integrate more avenues for social interaction and something more to how people learn more about each other.