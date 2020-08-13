The Texas ChalleNGe Academy awards the Cadet of the Week

Texas ChalleNGe Academy would like to congratulate Cadet Cazares as Cadet of the Week for the fourth week of Class 2020-1.

She demonstrates high levels of Leadership and Determination and was chosen as Cadet of the Week from the 79 cadets currently participating in the Texas ChalleNGe Academy. She was enrolled in Aristoi Classical Upper School in Katy, Texas, before making the decision to attend TCA to obtain her GED.

She stated that she; “wants to improve on her discipline, personal growth, and wants to graduate from TCA.”

Following graduation, she would like to enlist in the military and become a Marine Pilot or study law.

The staff and cadets of TCA would like to congratulate Cadet Cazares on this accomplishment.

The Texas ChalleNGe Academy (TCA) is a voluntary, 5 ½ month residential program for 16-18-year-

old students across the state of Texas who are struggling to find success in a traditional high school. TCA

collaborates with Rice CISD to provide academic opportunities to recover/earn credits and advance towards earning a high school diploma or a GED. TCA is a rigorous, quasi-military structured program with a curriculum that integrates eight core components: Academic Excellence, Life Coping Skills, Health & Hygiene, Physical Fitness, Job Skills, Leadership/Followership, Service to Community, and Responsible Citizenship.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program, was founded in 1993 and operates 42 programs across 32 states, including, Puerto Rico and District of Columbia.

Texas ChalleNGe Academy is a program of the Texas Military Department and National Guard Bureau.