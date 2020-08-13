Fort Bend Christian Academy Names New Director of College Counseling

Fort Bend Christian Academy is excited to announce the addition of Graham Traylor as the new Director of College Counseling!

Prior to joining FBCA, Graham Traylor worked in undergraduate admissions for Baylor University. Early on, Graham realized that he wanted to make a career of helping students reach their higher education goals. He finds joy in the relational element of counseling students to reach their potential and alleviating anxiety that many students feel during the application process. His goal is to ensure that students are successful graduates of the colleges they attend and not just successfully admitted to their top-choice schools. Graham believes the right college fit for students is a place where they can continue the FBCA mission to thrive spiritually, academically, socially and physically.

Graham holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University, as well as a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration from Sam Houston State University. He is a member of the Texas Association of College Admission Counseling (TACAC) and former member of the Houston Area Recruiters Network (HARN). He is excited to use his background and network to serve the students of FBCA.

Graham and his wife Carolyne look forward to welcoming their first child in January and are excited to join the FBCA community.