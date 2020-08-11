Sen. Cruz Co-Sponsors the Purple Heart Commemorative Coin Act on Purple Heart Day

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) last week on Purple Heart Day co-sponsored the National Purple Heart Honor Mission Commemorative Coin Act, legislation that would direct the Treasury Department to issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half-dollar clad coins in 2022 honoring Purple Heart recipients and the work of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

“Purple Heart recipients have risked life and limb across the globe to preserve and defend our freedom,” said Sen. Cruz. “On Purple Heart Day, I was proud to support the National Purple Heart Honor Mission Commemorative Coin Act, which honors the courageous sacrifices these brave men and women have made for our country.”

“This is an historic opportunity for our nation. We thank Senator Cruz for sharing his support for our courageous Purple Heart heroes, particularly on this special day. This honor for the nation’s Purple Heart recipients is long overdue and proceeds from this commemorative coin will help ensure these heroes’ stories of valor are told to a whole new generation of Americans,” said Richie Lay, a Purple Heart recipient and Chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.

“We can’t thank Senator Cruz enough for supporting this effort to honor our Purple Heart heroes. Passing this legislation reminds Americans that freedom comes through the blood of brave Americans. The Honor Mission does a tremendous job paying tribute to our Purple Heart recipients and this historic legislation will help Purple Heart recipients across America receive the recognition they are due,” said John Lunkwicz, a Purple Heart recipient, Texas’ honoree during the 2019 Purple Heart Patriot Project, and a past State Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Department of Texas.

Read the full text of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission Commemorative Coin Act here.