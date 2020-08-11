CareBuilders at Home Announces Strategic Expansion Plan into Katy 

Home Healthcare Solutions Brand Ramps Up Development as Demand Grows

CareBuilders at Home, a national network of private duty home care agencies providing non-medical care and comprehensive home health care solutions, announced today a franchise growth strategy targeting Katy.

Started by individuals with over 30 years of home care experience, CareBuilders at Home is the non-medical home care division of ATC Healthcare, an industry-leading medical staffing franchise. CareBuilders at Home allows seniors to age with independence and dignity in their own homes – a growing need as families seek safe alternatives to nursing homes amid today’s pandemic. Caregivers with the brand are fully vetted, and services are available 24/7.

“Right now, the home care industry is booming. There is significant demand for our services for aging Americans in Katy,” said Avi Savitsky, director of franchise strategy. “We’re looking to help seniors in the area by serving additional individuals and families.”

As an extension of ATC Healthcare, CareBuilders at Home was founded seven years ago by longtime healthcare professionals. The brand specializes in creating individualized care plans, customized to the needs of the clients. Each location is able to assist with daily living through services such as assisting with mobility, medication compliance and assisting with hygiene. And, CareBuilders at Home doesn’t just offer help to senior citizens, but can also assist with the needs of new moms and clients who may need in-home care.

The brand’s corporate support is a major differentiator to its franchise owners. CareBuilders at Home is also the only franchise model in its segment that takes on the full back-office needs for each franchise, so franchisees can focus on growing their business and meeting client needs. The back-office work corporate manages for its franchise partners includes client credit checks, invoicing, payroll for healthcare associates, receivables and more.

CareBuilders at Home is seeking qualified candidates who are mission-oriented and want to help individuals live a better life, have strong people skills, understand financials and how to run a business, and have a marketing and recruiting background.

For more information on the CareBuilders at Home franchise opportunity, visit https://startinghomehealthcarebusiness.com.

About CareBuilders at Home

CareBuilders at Home, the home division of ATC Healthcare, is a national network of private duty home care agencies providing non-medical care and comprehensive home health care solutions to individuals across the nation. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in providing home care solutions and with 13 locations open today, CareBuilders at home offers individualized care plans to clients, including support with activities of daily living, errands, light housekeeping, medication compliance and much more. Each caregiver is thoroughly vetted and must pass a background check before providing care for clients.

The CareBuilders at Home franchise opportunity allows entrepreneurs to be a part of the growing home care industry, while being able to give back and help clients. The brand is expanding into new markets and has prioritized Michigan, Illinois, Texas (Dallas/Houston), the Bay Area, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

For more information on the CareBuilders at Home franchise opportunity, visit https://startinghomehealthcarebusiness.com.