Speak German Smarter- Tips to Learn the German Language From Home

Whether you have a particular reason behind learning German, or you want to add it to the list of the languages you speak, or you are simply bored and need a new hobby, the decision to start learning it is one of the smart ones you have made. Who could possibly say no to a new language? I know you’d like to understand everyone around you if you find yourself in Germany.

In order to be successful in your home learning process, you'll need to find the right place to teach you. Of course, reading honest, factual and objective reviews will help you in this decision.

What happens after you have found your perfect website, though? Do you just devote an hour a day to have some lessons or do some exercises and then forget about this completely? Well, you could definitely do that and the truth is that it would be highly effective.

Motivation Matters, But So Does Success

Here’s another truth, though. You are most likely to lose your motivation this way. When you find the right learning site, it will definitely be fun, dynamic and interactive, but you might still find yourself unable to even start the next lesson.

This is just the way human beings work. Most of us get all too excited in the beginning and then we watch the excitement slowly disappear. Sometimes, the process isn’t slow at all. The excitement is like a balloon that gets popped into oblivion. That’s why you need to learn more about how to stay motivated in order to get good command of German.

There are all kinds of things that you could do to get your motivation high, but I’m not here to talk about that and that only. The truth is, you can be motivated all you want and still not get any results whatsoever. That’s exactly what we’re here to prevent.

With that aim, I will give you a couple of tips on how to learn German at home and how to be both successful and motivated during that process. In other words, I’ll teach you how to make the learning process fun and effective. That’s about all you need in order to improve your German skills.

Become the Teacher

If you are having a hard time remembering certain words, grammar rules and similar things the traditional way, why not try and switch things up a bit? Here’s what you’ll need to do. Prepare those lessons you have found on a particular website and get everything set up for a learning session.

Now, ask one of your family members or your friends if they want to be your student for a short while and start teaching them the lessons you prepared. It might sound a bit silly in the beginning, but you will quickly get absorbed by the role. This is a great way to learn and, who knows, you might convince someone to learn a new language with you.

Game Nights Made More Challenging

There is something rather fun you can do if you can convince a larger group of people to participate. I suppose you do engage in game nights with your family or your friends from time to time. If not, you should definitely incorporate this activity as a weekly routine.

The next time you decide to play charades or another game involving words, you could make it all a bit more challenging and play it in German. If charades is not your think, you can always find some great game ideas online. Plus, nobody is stopping you from inventing your own games.

This is a great way to stay motivated for the language you are learning, while it is at the same time rather effective. You improve a number of skills this way. For starters, you can enrichen your vocabulary. Then, you can also practice getting more relaxed and overcoming the fear of using the new language.

Foreign language anxiety is a real thing and you can overcome it with the technique above and similar ones:

The trick to overcoming this anxiety is actually using the language as much as possible. If you have anyone who speaks German around you, spend time with that person and practice the skills you have acquired during those home lessons you found. The more frequently you use German, the better you will become at it.

Turn It into A Routine

Now, I know that the word “routine” doesn’t sound very fun, but here’s a harsh truth for you. If you aren’t consistent, you won’t get anywhere. It won’t be that difficult to be consistent with the above two tips I have given you, but you will also need to be consistent with the lessons on the particular website that you are using for learning.

If you think this will be dull and uninteresting, then you have probably not found the right website yet. There are so many out there and a lot of them have really interesting and dynamic lessons. Make sure to find the website that will make learning fun and amusing, instead of turning it into something that will make you frown.

There are a lot of different ways to turn the learning process into a routine and create your own schedule, but the best piece of advice I can give you is to find out what works for you best and act accordingly. If you like learning in the evening, make it happen. If you prefer mornings, set aside an hour each morning.

Developing a routine will not only help you learn German faster, but it will also help you create a good habit. Eventually, this will become a completely normal part of your day. You’ll regard it as an obligation, but a fun one, and that’s the best way to learn.