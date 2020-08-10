A Guide to CBD Topicals, Balms, and Lotions

The CBD market today consists of a product range unimaginable just a few years ago. Up until recently, consumers generally faced a choice of CBD oils and perhaps gummies. Now, there is vape juice, honey, coffee, and much more. CBD topicals are one of the most intriguing and in-demand options, however.

What Are CBD Topicals?

They are salves, balms, lotions, etc. infused with cannabidiol. CBD topicals are preferred by those who don’t want to ingest the cannabinoid. When using these products, you apply them directly to the hair and skin. This process enables naturally-occurring CBD to absorb directly into the skin’s epidermis, pores, or hair follicles. Most CBD topical products also contain additional compounds to revitalize the hair and skin.

When you use a CBD edible or oil, for example, the goal is to ensure the cannabinoid makes it to the bloodstream rapidly. However, orally consumed cannabidiol falls prey to the ‘first-pass’ effect. This practice metabolizes the compound and ensures only a relatively small fraction reaches the bloodstream.

In contrast, a CBD topical never makes it to the bloodstream, nor is it designed to affect the entire body. Instead, you are supposed to apply it to a specific area. For example, individuals with a sore knee would rub some CBD cream on the site of the pain. Proponents of CBD topicals claim it provides targeted and focused relief.

How Do CBD Topicals Work?

Research into CBD to date suggests that it helps keep the body in a state of homeostasis, or balance. It supports the endocannabinoid system (ECS), the body’s primary regulatory network. The ECS helps keep the body and many of its functions in balance. We produce natural cannabinoids, and the suggestion is that a deficiency can cause a myriad of medical issues.

The theory is that CBD can mimic the effects of our naturally produced cannabinoids. Logically, if an individual has an endocannabinoid deficiency, and uses CBD, they should experience specific benefits. However, research is ongoing, and CBD sellers are not allowed to make any medical claims.

When you rub a CBD topical on the skin, the compound interacts with the cannabinoid receptors found on the skin’s subcutaneous tissue and sensory nerve fibers. It is an interaction that stimulates the ECS and helps in its quest to ensure the body remains balanced.

Another benefit of high-quality CBD topicals is that they continue a variety of other essential nutrients. Hemp oil itself contains the following:

Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids to regenerate the skin’s outer layer.

B complex vitamins to help the skin’s construction process.

Vitamins C & E, which could keep the skin protected from sun damage.

Vitamins A & D to encourage the growth of skin.

Most products also contain ingredients such as beeswax and shea butter to help moisturize the skin.

What Are the Different Types of CBD Topicals?

It seems as if the list of available CBD topical products is growing by the day. We have divided them into a handful of basic categories below.

CBD Balms, Salves, & Ointments

There are slight differences between this trio. The main one is the consistency of the topical. Ointments and salves are usually runnier due to low wax content. In contrast, many CBD balms contain a higher level of beeswax, which results in a more viscous product. However, all three typically include the following:

A fatty oil base

Optional ingredients such as essential oils

A hemp extract

CBD Creams & Lotions

These are similar to balms and salves; except they contain an oil and water combination. Creams and lotions hydrate your skin and keep moisture sealed in. As a consequence, you can expect to see a lot of extra ingredients included.

Transdermal Patches

This form of drug delivery is decades old and involves the use of a CBD-infused patch that you apply to the skin. The advantage of this type of cannabidiol is that it provides a continuous supply of CBD content to the skin. PureKana, for example, sells a patch containing 60mg of CBD that lasts for up to four days.

CBD Bath Bombs

This innovative product involves infusing a standard bath bomb with CBD. To use, place it in the bath in warm running water. You can then soak in the tub for at least 30 minutes as the CBD theoretically absorbs into the skin.

Final Thoughts on CBD Topicals

If you are seeking a way of applying cannabidiol to a specific area, give CBD topicals a try. It is a product best used if you have a localized issue or particular skin problem that you need support with.

When making your purchase, only choose CBD brands that provide third-party lab reports with every product. PureKana offers such Certificates of Analysis. It also sells an array of CBD topical products, including CBD balm, patches, CBD cream, and roll-on gel.