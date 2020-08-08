There is no doubt that 2020 has been one year that the majority of us will like to see the end of. The Corona virus has decimated lives and industries resulting in many people turning online to source those things that we would usually go out to enjoy, and this includes bingo.

Luckily for bingo lovers playing online is just as exciting as visiting their local bingo hall as it is one of the games that transferred over to the small screen almost seamlessly offering great games, great bonuses and promotional offers all in a safe and secure environment that can be shared with friends and family.

Bingo has always been a social game, something we all could benefit from as lock-down keeps many of us inside, and even as the restrictions are slowly lifted there are many of us that would prefer to play our games online.

How to Find the Best Bingo Sites

As the popularity of online bingo increased so did the numbers of new bingo sites arriving on our pages each day. Of course not all sites are as good as each other, although choice is great for the consumer the sheer amount of choice can prove somewhat daunting, especially for the new players.

One way to ensure the online bingo sites you are considering are from a selection of only the best available is to visit a website like bingosites which operates in much the same way as a comparison site you might use to source home or car insurance.

Bringing together only the high-end sites that provide the best bonuses, promotional offers, games, customer support service and providing in-depth, unbiased reviews on each site makes bingosites the place to go for all of your bingo needs.

What Makes a Good Online Bingo Site Better?

The team a bingo sites is comprised from online bingo experts and enthusiasts who know exactly what the perfect ingredients are that make a great online bingo site. As they are not affiliated with any third parties the reviews on offer are trustworthy and can be used to gauge the suitability of the site to your requirements.

Points Which are Considered

No online bingo site that does not hold a current gambling license issued by a reputable gambling commission or other gambling body will be considered for review. A gambling license is issued to those online sites that adhere to the strict rules and regulations set out to protect players interests so they are very important – always stay away from any site that does not have a valid gambling license.

Bonuses and promotional offers need to be generous and apply to both new and existing players, the wagering requirements attached to these bonuses and promotional offers need to be reasonable in order for the player to be able to enjoy their winnings.

All depositing methods should be those that are tried and tested and popular with the customers. The latest encryption software needs to be in place to ensure player confidentiality.

Games choices need to be wide and varied provided by the major players in the software industry in order to ensure all the games are of exceptional quality.

There should be a well established bingo community which is friendly and helpful towards new players and this could well be enhanced by in-room chat where friends and family can enjoy a natter whilst enjoying a few games.

The site needs to be transparent and written in jargon-free language and contain plenty of information for self-help.

All sites included in the pages of bingosites have a dedicated, professional customer support team who are only too happy to help and advise when necessary.

Only when all the above points have been ticked will a review be written and the bingo site added to the pages making bingosites your ‘one stop shop’ to visit when looking for some bingo action.