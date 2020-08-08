Sen. Cruz Introduces the Coronavirus Emergency Education Grants Act

Legislation empowers families & students with resources for educational expenses

HOUSTON, Texas – Ahead of the 2020-2021 school year, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) this week introduced the Coronavirus Emergency Education Grants Act, legislation designed to empower all families with the resources needed to provide for their children’s public, private, or homeschool education during the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation also includes key policies of Sen. Cruz’s Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, supporting students and families by providing a one-time grant to scholarship organizations and a tax credit for individuals and businesses who contribute to these organizations.

Upon introducing the legislation, Sen. Cruz said:

“The challenges parents are facing right now are enormous. Given that public schools may not reopen this fall – families need real options to continue their children’s education. This bill will provide families with the resources needed to support their children’s education – including tuition, instructional materials, tutoring, and education therapies for students with disabilities.”

Read the text of the bill here. Sen. Cruz has long led efforts to increase the availability of school choice programs. Learn more about his efforts here.