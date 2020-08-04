IGLOO Products Corp Names Andrew Perlmutter To Board Of Directors

President of Pop Culture Collectibles Giant Funko Inc Joins Igloo Products Corp Board of Directors

August 4, 2020 (Katy, TX) – Today, Igloo proudly announces and welcomes Andrew Perlmutter to Igloo Products Corp.’s Board of Directors. Known in the pop culture world as a renowned brand builder, Perlmutter joins Igloo with decades of professional expertise and is aligned to guide Igloo’s strategic initiatives for the Playmate collection through licensing and partnerships.

“We are very excited to have Andrew Perlmutter assume his new Board of Directors role. He is an immediate asset to the team and the brand,” stated Dave Allen, President and CEO of Igloo. “Through the years we’ve seen how he has strategically grown Funko’s business and what his team has accomplished under his leadership. We look forward to leveraging his experience to continue to expand and grow the Playmate category and licensed offerings.”

“I am very proud to join the Igloo board,” stated Andrew Perlmutter. “Igloo is an iconic brand within American culture. When I think about the brand, it brings back nostalgic memories I’ve made throughout the years and how it’s played a part in my life’s moments. It’s an honor to be part of the team and I look forward to contributing to Igloo’s success.”

With decades of experience, Perlmutter is the co-founder of Bottle Rocket Collective, a board and travel games company, President of Funko, Inc., President at Funko Acquisition Holdings LLC (a subsidiary of Funko, Inc.) and holds an B.A. in Interpersonal Communications from Southern Illinois University.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Shop

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

About Igloo: Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best in class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1500 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8 million square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create, and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.