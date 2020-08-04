The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation is proud to announce a new phase of its highly successful Safe & Well project

The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation is proud to announce a new phase of its highly successful Safe & Well project. Phase I provided over $3,000 in personal protection equipment to Sugar Land’s first responders and front-line staff. Phase II distributed over 100 care packages containing personal protection supplies to local small businesses. These packages contained no-touch thermometers, masks, gloves and sanitizer. The Legacy Foundation Board of Directors is continuing the momentum with a third phase that focuses further attention on small businesses.

Phase III will use donated funds from the community to help local businesses keep their doors open by implementing new strategies to operate safely and with up-to-date protocols. Businesses needing to establish a website, receive marketing services to promote or sell their goods and services online, or ramp up with technology devices to take contactless in-person payments can receive assistance.

Any qualified business, located within Sugar Land city limits, that has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is encouraged to apply for assistance in one of the areas below:

Do you need help selling online? Get up to $1000 toward the creation of an online platform. Do you need help advertising or promoting your business online? Get up to $1000 toward marketing consulting service and/or advertisements. Do you need help taking contactless in-person payments? Get up to $1000 toward a contactless system.

To be eligible, your business must:

Be an existing business since March 1, 2019, located within Sugar Land city limits with less than 50 employees;

Be able to demonstrate adverse business impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; and

Be in good standing with the City of Sugar Land (i.e., current with sales tax payments; no open code, food, or health violations).

Please note that due to limited funds, not all applications submitted will receive funding. For more information and to apply, please visit the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation at www.sugarlandlegacy.org or email sugarlandlegacy@gmail.com.