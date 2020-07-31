UHV Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

A third staff member in University of Houston-Victoria Facilities has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine.

“We are taking these cases very seriously because our faculty, staff and students are our greatest assets,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “Contact tracing on campus is being conducted by the UHV COVID-19 Operations Center so that we can help prevent further transmission and make sure everyone stays as safe as possible.”

The employee went into quarantine Tuesday and got a positive test result Wednesday. Early this month, two other staff members in Facilities tested positive for COVID-19 and went into quarantine.

On June 15, about 15 percent of UHV staff came back to their offices on the Victoria campus and at the UHV Katy instructional site since the locations closed because of the pandemic. Both locations continue to be closed to the public, and classes are being offered online throughout the summer.

Classes will be taught both in-person and online this fall through hybrid, real-time online or traditional online formats with a limited number of students and employees on campus.