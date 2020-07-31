Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union and the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce Come Together to Recognize Education in the Community on August 6th

The 2020 Katy ISD “Teacher of the Year” community virtual event will be presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union and the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, August 6, 2020, via Zoom from 11 am to 12 pm.

Business leaders and prominent members of the community will gather virtually to honor outstanding teachers from each campus who have demonstrated excellence and leadership among their peers and in their classrooms. Winning recipients from all 70 Katy ISD campuses will be recognized during the event for their contributions. Each campus winner will receive a gift bag, filled with numerous items donated by the local business community.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to honor the outstanding educational leaders of Katy ISD,” said BVSCU CEO Yvonne Kershner. “Supporting education is a top priority for the credit union as teachers plant the seeds to grow our future community business leaders.”

“Through their creativity and passion, these incredible teachers have changed the aspirations and dreams of our children,” said Kyle Stanzel, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Houston Methodist West Hospital. “We cannot thank you enough for all that you do,” Stanzel added.

Summa Cum Laude sponsors for the event include Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, and Houston Methodist West Hospital. Magna Cum Laude sponsor includes the YMCA of Greater Houston. Cum Laude sponsors include Memorial Hermann Medical Group and PBK, Inc. Honor Roll sponsors include Shell Federal Credit Union, Shell Retirement, Trust & Investment Services and VLK Architects, Inc. Academia sponsors include the City of Katy and the University of Houston. Spirit sponsors include Liberty Mutual Insurance and The ToothBooth.

We invite the community to join us virtually in celebrating excellence in education. To register to attend the event, visit https://bit.ly/KISDTOY20.

For more information about the 2020 Katy ISD “Teacher of the Year” virtual event, please contact Lisa McGarity at 281-644-3650.

With over $856 million in assets, Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union provides financial services such as personal, mortgage and auto loans, as well as certificate and checking accounts, to over 55,000 members. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships and attends school in Fort Bend County. For complete membership eligibility details, visit bvscu.org.