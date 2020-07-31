In the Midst of Pandemic, The Toasted Yolk Café Opens Franchises in Katy and Cypress, Texas  

The Toasted Yolk Café (TYC) opened two new restaurants in July. These are the first new Toasted Yolk Café restaurants to open since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, and sales at both started strong and are tracking with pre-Covid-19 TYC openings.

“It appears that because TYC is in the breakfast and lunch segment, sales have not been hurt as much as other higher priced restaurants,” said Paul W. Vernon, Executive Vice President in the Retail Division at Henry S. Miller Brokerage. Vernon and associate Campbell Vise negotiated the leases.

A first-time Toasted Yolk Café franchisee opened at The Crossing at Katy Fulshear located on the northeast corner of FM 1093 and FM 1463. The other TYC location opened in Cypress Mill Village on the southeast corner of Highway 290 and Cypress Hill Place Blvd. With these two new locations, The Toasted Yolk Café now has 14 restaurants in the greater Houston market.

Open for breakfast and lunch, The Toasted Yolk Café closes at 3 pm to ensure work/life balance for employees. The restaurants serve beer and wine, a unique offer among restaurants of its type, and is currently franchising throughout the state of Texas.

