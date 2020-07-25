Libraries Present Genealogy & Local History Programs Online

Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military service or daily lives? Begin your family-history research with Fort Bend County Libraries’ Local History and Genealogy Department at George Memorial Library in Richmond. Library staff will present two online programs in August to help family-history researchers pursue their genealogy search.

These online, pre-recorded videos can be viewed on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us — by clicking on the “Classes and Events” tab and selecting “Virtual Programs,” and then finding the programs on the dates listed.

On Monday, August 10, Genealogy and Local History Department manager Daniel Sample will present “Family-History Research: Organizing Your Photos.” Photographs capture history as well as memories, but without a system of organization, information can be lost. Learn how to organize, store, protect, and de-clutter photographs. Basic scanning procedures, metadata, file-name structure, and helpful websites will also be discussed.

On Monday, August 17, Carol Beauchamp will present “Family-History Research: Days of Yesteryear – A History of Fort Bend County Through Pictures.” Carol Beauchamp, from the library’s Genealogy & Local History Department, will share fascinating, historic photos of Fort Bend County from the department’s archives. Beauchamp will share stories of the county’s early history while showing old photos of schools, streets, businesses, and homes.

For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).