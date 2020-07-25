Libraries’ Children’s Programs Resume Fall Schedule Online After Break

Because of the COVID-19 social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is offering a different format for children’s programming at this time – all activities are presented virtually so that families can participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Links to videos of Mother Goose Time, Toddler Time, and Story Time will be posted on the FBCL website’s online calendar each week, beginning August 11. Each activity includes age-appropriate stories, songs, and puppet shows.

Activities will not take place during the first two weeks of August. The fall schedule, which begins August 11, is as follows:

Mondays – Mother Goose Time (infants 1-12 months of age)

Tuesdays – Toddler Time (1-3 years of age)

Wednesdays – Story Time (preschool age)

Families of toddlers and preschoolers may pick up to-go activity packets from the library for the month through the curbside pick-up service. These packets – available for pick up after August 10 — contain fun craft activities that can be done at home.

The schedule of virtual School-Age Programs and Middle School Programs will resume in September.

Families have until September 30 to pick up Summer Reading Challenge rewards.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).