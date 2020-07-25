Help Schools Open in September – Take Precautions and Get Tested for COVID-19

J uly 27-August 1, Mobile Test Sites will be in new locations

The increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is so concerning Harris County and the City of Houston are ordering all public and non-religious private schools to be closed until at least Tuesday, September 8th. If the rapid spread of this dangerous virus continues, schools may be ordered to stay closed even longer. To prevent that, each of us must take the simple steps to protect ourselves from contracting the disease: stay home as much as possible, when in public wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others, wash your hands often and get tested.

Testing is important because up to 40% of people with COVID-19 have no symptoms, but are still contagious. Knowing if you have the virus benefits you and your family. If you do have it, your provider or health department

will be in touch to help you understand any symptoms that may develop, advise you if you need medical treatment and tell you how to protect your family.

Testing is free at any of Harris County Public Health’s 6 drive through

sites. Four mobile sites change locations weekly and there are two stationary sites: CyFair at the Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd, Houston, TX 77065 and Pasadena, on the San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505. Stationary sites are open 6 days, Monday-Saturday and mobile sites are open 5 days, Monday-Saturday and closed one weekday.

To protect people being tested at our sites and our staff, sites may close due to storms or extreme heat. Sign up online at www.hcphtx.org and take the self-assessment or call 832-927-7575. Results are available in 5-7 business days. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.

Mobile locations for the week of July 20-25, Monday-Saturday are:

Garcia Middle School 2369 W Mt Houston Rd, Houston, TX 77038

Closed Tuesday, July 21

Pasadena High School 206 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX 77506

Closed Wednesday, July 22

Bear Creek Park 3505 War Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77084

Closed Thursday, July 23

Legacy School of Sports Science 2727 Spring Creek Dr, Spring, TX 77373

Closed Friday, July 24

Testing appointments fill up quickly sometimes. Click on this link for a list of other testing options.

Some are free, but others are not, so call first. You can also be tested by your provider or clinic.

Visit www.hcphtx.org for COVID-19 updates and resources.