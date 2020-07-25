AG Paxton Applauds Court for Protecting Baby Girl’s Right to Life

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded the Second Court of Appeals for reversing a lower court decision denying a temporary injunction and protecting baby T.L.’s life. In November 2019, Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas denied the baby’s mother’s request to continue life-sustaining treatment without first providing due process of law, directly violating her wishes and her daughter’s right to life.

“I wholeheartedly commend the court for protecting this baby girl’s life and allowing her family members to fight for their daughter. Life is the first constitutionally protected interest, and this innocent baby girl must be afforded the rights she deserves,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Patients must be heard and justly represented when it comes to determining their medical treatment, especially when their lives are at risk.”

Read a copy of the opinion here.