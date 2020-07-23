Dallas Star JR Ewing is Still Alive

If you’re familiar with Dallas, not the city, but the hit TV show that aired from 1978 to 1991, then you’re going to love this. For the younger audience, Dallas was a TV show that revolved around the vivid portrayal of power struggles between members of two incredibly wealthy families, the Hewings and the Barnes’. The plot also features vivid scenes of betrayal, which seems to be a common theme in this show, along with a lot of offset controversy.

J.R Hewing

One of the most egocentric, narcissistic, manipulative, and psychopathic characters to grace the silver screen from the 70s to the 90s, J.R Ewing, the oil mogul, was one of the core characters in Dallas. He was initially meant to be a supporting character, but the development of this J.R was so successful that he became a cultural icon during the 80s, with magazines having headlines such as “Who Shot J.R?”.

J.R Ewing is basically a very sinister man; he easily resorted to heinous tactics such as blackmail and bribery to get what he desired and often took great pride in his wicked nature. There were times where he displayed moments of compassion towards his family, but that’s as far as it went. J.R was the eldest son of Jock and Ellie, and the Owner of Southfork Ranch, co-CEO of Ewing Oil, and had many roles in multiple organizations such as Harwood Oil, JRE Industries, WestStar Oil, and Ewing & Ewing.

J.R arguably had one of the best watches ever seen on TV, nicknamed the Texas Timex, a gold Rolex with a custom J.R bracelet. He also had some great quotes throughout the series, and our personal favorite is, “A conscience is like a boat or a car, if you feel that you need one, rent it”.

J.R was also well-known for always having some sort of plot against the opposition, cheating on his wife or mistress, and gambling as he spent a fair amount of time in the casinos of Texas, which is why we must assume that he lives on in the Dallas slot which has been developed by NetEnt.

Dallas Slot

The Dallas slot by NetEnt is a 3 Row, 5 Reel game that features 25 paylines and is based on the hit 80s TV show, Dallas. The symbols are made up of the main characters of the show and it has great game mechanics.

The Dallas slot looks great and has a retro feel to it. The border of the slot consists of the paylines surrounded by the white Southfork Ranch arch, with the “Dallas” logo in the center. The reels are white and feature the traditional royal flush symbols (A, K, Q, J, and 10), with the special symbols consisting of the main characters of the show.

The bottom of the screen, starting from the left, features the paytable, number of lines you’re betting on, the level, the autoplay button, and spin button, max bet button, coin value, bonus dollars, and coins. The RTP of this game is 96.7%, and it features wilds symbols that can substitute any other symbol, free spins with a multiplier, and a bonus game.

In order to get free spins, you’ll have to land 3 or more spin symbols on any reel. Once you’ve got them, any winnings made with a free spin will be multiplied by 3, and if you manage to win more free spins during that round, those will be added to the existing total of the free spins you already have.

Ewing Oil Bonus Game

The Ewing Oil Bonus game is activated when you hit 5 Dollar bonus symbols on the third reel. These symbols are collected while you’re playing and are valid for 365 days, so it’s not very difficult to get them. During the bonus game, you’ll see five oil wells and each one is equipped with a fixed minimum and maximum win. You’ll then “invest” the Dollars you’ve collected in these oil wells which essentially increases the multiplier of your winnings, with the maximum multiplier being 5. Once you’ve invested your Dollars the oil wells will start pumping and the more oil that’s pumped, the bigger your prize will be.