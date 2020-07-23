Traveling in a Post CoronaVirus World: What Will Be the Changes?

Unlike other great tragedies in the world that hit us with one catastrophic event, the coronavirus sneaked quietly, devastating millions of people as it grew into a global health crisis. Realities shifted slowly, and before we knew it, the virus had taken over completely. Traveling is one of the few sectors affected by the virus, and this summer, it will be more tedious to move than it has been in the past. Borders have been closed as people are advised to self-quarantine at home.

As locations around the world begin to open again, more travelers are getting on the move. Airlines are reinstating their routes, and countries have started welcoming visitors. Travel will look different in many ways. For instance, you can expect to get into a world full of masks and physical distancing. There will be shorter lines without touching anything except your phone. Here are some of the changes travelers should expect.

Drastic Changes for Aviation

Security screening at the airports is enhanced and includes health screening to fight the novel virus. There has been a rapid reduction of travelers even after most countries opened up their borders. The pandemic has increased the demand for private travels, with the aviation sector recording high numbers of private jet rentals as people try to avoid crowds. According to a study conducted by the U.S. Travel Association, more people are more comfortable traveling in private jets and cruises than taking public flights. Private jet companies have seen a rise in new customers.

Most airports have installed no-contact temperature scanners. Emirates was the first airline to roll rapid COVID-19 tests using finger pricks. Passengers and flight attendants will be required to wear face masks at airports and during flights. There is a possibility of immunity passports for people who have recovered from COVID-19. However, experts are not sure whether people who have recovered from the virus are immune to the virus.

Fewer Crowds and Experiences

You will experience smoother check-in and faster security screenings due to the low number of people traveling. Traveling is likely to be less strenuous, and passengers will get quick services. Autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and robots will play a significant role in eliminating lines and crowds. By now, most airports are already taking the necessary measures. This, therefore, means that once air travel reopens, the number of cases reported daily is likely to reduce drastically.

Iconic landmarks, theme parks, and museums are likely to have small and controlled crowds. Some of the world’s largest theme parks have placed measures in preparation for their reopening. Some of the measures include:

Mandatory temperature checks

Seats and lines are spaced to ensure social distancing

Visitors and the crew should have masks throughout their stay

Walt Disney’s Co. announced a phased reopening of the Florida parks starting from July 11. Their parks in Central Florida have Star Wars Stormtroopers at the balcony to keep an eye on the visitors and issue warnings regarding wearing masks and ensuring social distancing.

Travel Will Be Expensive

Deregulation has lowered the cost per mile for flying, which in turn makes international traveling more accessible. The impact of the pandemic on airlines translates to fewer people traveling abroad and, as a result, making other parts of international travel more expensive. If airlines have half the capacity on the plane, that trip will cost double. This will raise the cost of the tickets, making traveling activity for the wealthy. Specialists anticipate that the cost of air travel will be low in the beginning, and then from there, the arrow will shoot upwards. Hotels and restaurants will also raise their fees as they reduce the headcount to sustain operations.

New Standards for Restaurants

Many hotels have announced heightened measures for cleanliness and hygiene. To be successful, hotels need to communicate what they are doing to keep travelers safe. Hotels are putting up new protocols for check-in and check-out. You should expect less paperwork and hotel occupancy in an attempt to ensure social distancing.

Leading hotels in the world are rolling out enhanced sanitation measures such as :

Placing hand sanitizers at entrances of the hotels, spa, restrooms, and elevators

Frequent disinfection of the staircase handrails and elevator control panel

Deep cleaning of buffet tables and kitchen area

Provision of gloves and masks upon request

Even with these strict measures, people will still be reluctant to interact with the staff as they did before. Guests are foregoing services such as personal chefs and hou

As people start flocking into airports, you will realize it is not business as usual. There are new protocols and infrastructure to protect travelers and travel employees from the deadly virus. Initially, people preferred to go to faraway destinations, but you will probably stick to local destinations.