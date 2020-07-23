PhenQ Review: Effective Weight Loss Supplement? [2020 Update]

We’ve all heard that simple phrase to help us lose weight: ‘diet and exercise.’ The problem is, changing our diet and hitting the gym just doesn’t work for everyone, because we’re all built differently.

That’s why so many people struggle with weight loss so often. Unfortunately, in the pursuit of their dream body, some people will go to extreme lengths – they’ll cut out whole food groups and reduce their calories to nothing.

None of that is healthy, and none of it is sustainable. So many people have begun turning to weight loss supplements.

It’s a big market; we know that. And navigating that market, through all the half-truths and suspicious ingredients with their wild claims, can be a little overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve done the homework for you, and we’ve brought you all you need to know on PhenQ, the diet supplement brand

PhenQ: An Overview

A global brand with offices in London, Cyprus, and Germany, PhenQ was founded to help promote healthy, sustainable weight loss.

They value customer satisfaction above all else, so they’re determined to give you nothing but the best quality ingredients in order to get your results.

In order to give you those results you’re after, PhenQ works with a team of nutrition experts, fitness professionals, and health consultants. They do this to make sure their customers are getting the most out of their experience.

No company is perfect, and for the sake of transparency, we wanted to give you the good and the bad of PhenQ.

Pros:

Worldwide shipping

Full money back guarantee

Vegan friendly

Cons:

Not FDA approved

Can be quite expensive

It contains a dose of caffeine in every pill.

Ingredients

At the heart of a weight loss supplement is its ingredients list. Without that, how are we really supposed to know the true benefits? The ingredients list is the best place to start if you want to know how safe, healthy, and effective a product is.

To make learning about this product easier, we’ve done the research on some of the key ingredients you’ll find in PhenQ:

– A-lacys reset

o It is the primary ingredient of PhenQ, which they believe is the secret to their impressive results

o It is made up of Alpha-Lipoic Acid

o Studies have shown that Alpha Lipoic Acid is beneficial for weight loss, as it breaks down carbohydrates in your body to help you metabolize those carbs for a great energy boost!

– Capsimax powder

o This powder is derived from chili peppers

o This element of chilis has been thought to be beneficial in weight loss for years

o While there have only been limited clinical studies conducted on the benefits of Capsicum in weight loss, early trials have shown positive results in fat loss

– Chromium Picolinate

o It is a more controversial addition to weight loss supplements

o While it has been used in weight loss supplements, the evidence currently suggests that on its own, it has no effect on fat loss

o However, there might be more impact when it’s combined with other ingredients, like in PhenQ

– Caffeine

o Caffeine is a popular and common ingredient

o It’s found in an awful lot of what we consume, but usually in small doses

o The benefits of using caffeine in a supplement are two-fold:

One: It gives you a boost of energy

Not only will this help you feel better, but you’ll be more likely to burn more calories through movement with this energy boost

Two: There has been evidence to suggest that an increased intake of caffeine can help promote body fat reduction!

– Nopal

o Nopal is derived from the prickly pear cactus, so it’s an all-natural supplement

o It’s been shown to be beneficial in aiding fat loss because it contains high levels of fiber

o Fiber is an excellent part of your daily diet to help with your weight loss goals, partially because it helps everything to move through your system, but also because it promotes a feeling of fullness

o Before putting all of your faith in Nopal, you may want to know one of the ways it helps you lose weight – it increases your fat excretion, which can have some negative consequences for your health when done at high levels.

– L-carnitine fumarate

o Infamous among the weight loss community, this has been a popular additive in weight loss supplements for a while

o However, the results supporting this are quite weak

o Some studies have shown that there might be benefits to using L-Carnitine in your weight loss supplements

o However, more studies need to be done into this

How Does PhenQ Work?

So, with all of those ingredients, you might be thinking, ‘well, how does all of this work to help me lose weight?’.

While it is great to see those ingredients for transparency, you need to know what they’ll do to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

PhenQ list five goals their pills will help you achieve, and we will go through each of them below:

You Will Burn Fat

– PhenQ’s weight loss pills offer an impressive range of ingredients to help you burn fat faster by speeding up your metabolism.

– Two of the ingredients in PhenQ’s pills have been shown to have a positive impact on promoting fat loss among clients.

– As we said above, caffeine has been thought to not only stimulate your mind, but stimulate your metabolism too, as it helps you burn fat and shed pounds.

– Capsicum extract is also a highly beneficial ingredient for helping to speed up your metabolism and promote increased fat burning, working with the caffeine to really give you that needed boost.

You Will Have Reduced Fat Production

– The powerful ingredients can help burn fat, but they can also help you gain new fat!

– This is done through the suppression of cravings, which can often lead us to binge eat large quantities of foods that are stored as fat.

– Foods that are high in carbohydrates and sugars are more likely to be stored in the body as fat, and when we crave snacks, these are usually the foods we reach for!

– Nopal can help regulate your blood sugar levels, meaning you’re less likely to experience those cravings that can make you indulge.

You Will Have A Reduced Appetite

– One of the most basic weight loss elements is the relationship between the calories going into you vs. the calories you’re using – ‘calories in vs. calories out,’ or CICO.

– To maintain weight loss, the calories you take in must be lower than the calories you use up – you have to be in what is known as a caloric deficit.

– Many of us underestimate the number of calories we take into our bodies on any given day, partially because we’re inclined to just eat whenever we get hungry.

– Maintaining a caloric deficit can be hard if you’re struggling with hunger pangs, but PhenQ can help with that.

– Capsicum extract can help to increase feelings of fullness while eating a meal and afterward. It means you’re less likely to overeat, and therefore, less likely to gain fat.

– Nopal can also help with this due to its high levels of fiber.

– Fiber is an essential ingredient to weight loss – high fiber foods help us feel fuller for longer because they take longer to digest. It means you’ll eat less, but you’ll still feel just as full as before!

You Will Feel A Boost of Energy

– You can thank the handy dose of caffeine in PhenQ for this! The dose of caffeine in every pill will help you get a nice kick of energy after breakfast and lunch.

– Having more energy will help you immensely if your goal is to work out more – with increased energy, you’ll be more likely to find yourself putting in more time at the gym and seeing the results.

– This boost of energy can impact the rest of your life too. How often have you just spent an evening eating junk food in front of the TV because you were too tired to cook yourself a healthy, balanced meal?

You Will Have A Better Mood

– If you have noticed you have a tendency to become more irritable and short-tempered every time you start a new diet, then don’t worry – you are not alone.

– We have all been there. We’ve all decided to cut our calories to help lose weight, but then ended up feeling ‘hangry’ when we were a few hours out from our last meal, so don’t worry if you’ve gone through the same thing.

– Luckily, PhenQ’s pills may come through to help you tackle this. The natural appetite suppressing ingredients will lower your risk of hunger pangs that turn to a low mood, and you’ll be less likely to experience those cravings that can make you miserable if you ignore them for too long.

Benefits of Using PhenQ

There are a lot of weight loss supplements, pills, and programs out there right now, and all of them are promising big things in a short space of time. With so much out there, how are you supposed to know what to choose?

That’s where we step in, to deliver you a comprehensive list of the benefits of using PhenQ as a supplement to aid your natural weight loss.

You Know What You Are Buying

The world of weight loss is murky territory, especially for first-time buyers. Some companies will prey on either your lack of knowledge or your desire to lose weight by cutting corners.

You should be wary of any company that isn’t fully transparent with you, but luckily, PhenQ is open and honest about their ingredient list. Which brings us to our next point…

It’s All-Natural

PhenQ is derived from natural ingredients. That means there are no harmful chemicals or toxins in it that can enter your body and cause serious distress.

It also means there is no Phentermine (we understand the confusion though, given they both start with ‘Phen’!).

Phentermine is a banned ingredient in diet pills and other supplements. This is due to its reputation for causing serious heart problems in long term users, so the FDA banned it

Instead of using this, PhenQ puts your health first, offering a natural, safer way of losing weight.

Side Effects of PhenQ

While PhenQ has listed that they have no knowledge of serious side effects on their website, you should carefully look at the ingredient list to make sure you don’t have any allergies to any of the ingredients in the formulation.

In particular, those with caffeine sensitivity may find that the caffeine dosage can make them feel sick, shaky, or lightheaded. Anyone who has a capsicum sensitivity should also be careful if they’re considering taking PhenQ.

Some customers have reported a few minor side effects that you should be aware of before taking PhenQ.

These include:

Headaches

Nausea

Diarrhea

Insomnia

Tension in the limbs

Irritability

If you are at all concerned about any of these side effects, we recommend speaking to your doctor before taking PhenQ.

Who Should & Shouldn’t Use PhenQ?

For anyone who’s struggling with weight loss, PhenQ may be something to consider. Anyone who’s tried countless diets without ever getting those results they crave may want to consider a new approach.

Anyone who needs a little boost in their weight loss may also want to consider adding PhenQ products to their daily lives. Due to the unique blend of ingredients packed into a powerful little pill, PhenQ can aid the techniques you’re already using to deliver results!

As with any supplement, pill, or diet plan that aims to promote weight loss, PhenQ should not be used by anyone who has been diagnosed with an eating disorder or has suffered from disordered eating in the past.

Anyone with any underlying health conditions and anyone who is pregnant, or breastfeeding will find this and other diet supplements unsuitable for their lifestyle.

Diet supplements should not be taken by those under 18, as they may severely impact your body’s development.

Dosage & Tips to Start

PhenQ offers a handy guide for anyone considering taking their supplements for the first time. All you have to do is take one pill with your breakfast and another with your lunch.

It’s important that you only take one pill at each meal, so you do not go over your recommended dosage.

Due to the caffeine content of PhenQ, it is not recommended that you take the pills after 3 pm. This is because the caffeine content could end up having adverse effects on your sleep schedule if you take it too late.

Getting a full night’s sleep is integral to losing weight. Also, if you are at all sensitive to caffeine, you may want to consider limiting your other caffeine consumption or cutting it out entirely to reduce the risk of side effects.

Where Can You Buy PhenQ?

PhenQ is currently only available for sale from their official website. It means that if customers see PhenQ products anywhere else, promising a sharp discount, then they should be wary.

PhenQ does not operate through any third-party sellers, so any products that are listing themselves as PhenQ are counterfeits.

All shipping is free with PhenQ, and they offer shipping worldwide. All orders are dispatched 24-48 hours after you place your order, meaning that your delivery will be fast and reliable.

For anyone nervous about buying for the first time, they also promise to ship in discreet packaging.

There are multi-buy savings available on PhenQ’s website for anyone concerned with the cost. You can opt into the Buy Two Get One Free offer running on their website.

If you order this, you will receive the added benefits of ten free bonus guides, including nutrition and workout guides!

If you are at all unhappy with your order, you can simply send back any unused product to PhenQ, and they will refund you with no questions asked. All you have to do is send the product back within 67 days, and you will get a full refund (minus shipping costs).

Conclusion: Is PhenQ Worth It?

We have all been through the struggles of weight loss. For some people, they are lucky enough to have a great figure and eat what they want. For others, it can be seriously hard to lose that weight, no matter what they do.

There should be no shame in getting a little extra help with your weight loss goals. Given all of the companies out there right now, who promise these huge, outlandish goals that many can never end up delivering, you need to be careful.

According to HCBT: Brands like PhenQ are well reputed for their openness about their ingredient list, giving the customers an option to make the right decision.

Thus it is quite safe to say that PhenQ is one of the best weight loss supplement out there on the market and we recommend you give it a shot.