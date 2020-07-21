Types Of Personal Injuries You May Be Able To Claim

Do you know anyone that has been injured in a car crash? Have you sustained injuries due to medical malpractice? A personal injury may be a result of the negligence of another person or organization, causing you and your loved ones physical or mental anguish and financial burden.

Before filing a personal injury lawsuit, you should know the different types of personal injuries that may make you eligible for compensation. You should also know that every state and every country may have differing personal injury laws. In general, a person may be able to claim compensation when it is proven that his or her injuries were caused by reckless behavior, negligence, or malicious intent.

With thousands of personal injuries occurring every year, the sad reality is that not all claimants are compensated for their injuries. These are the mistakes that may affect the merits of a personal injury claim:

Withholding vital information about the incident

Openly discussing the details of the lawsuit

Not gathering evidence to support the claim

Failure to file a personal injury case promptly (statute of limitations)

Not hiring an experienced personal injury attorney

The above-mentioned mistakes might be prevented from the very beginning if the personal injury victim hires a reputable and skilled personal accident lawyer from a firm like the Shiner Law Group. An experienced attorney that specializes in personal injury lawsuits and claims is capable of guiding you in claiming monetary compensation for damages that you sustained.

Personal Injury Claims And Compensation Claims

One of the biggest mistakes in handling a personal injury incident is hiring an attorney that specializes in other fields of law. Like doctors, lawyers also specialize in specific areas of study; thus, it only makes sense to hire one that specifically handles cases of that nature. When you work with a personal injury lawyer, one of the first things that you will learn is whether you may be able to claim compensation for the injury that you sustained.

Car Accidents Or Vehicular Crashes

Personal injury claims that arise from vehicular accidents are very common. It does not matter what types of motor vehicles are involved, or whether you are a driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian – regardless of who is responsible for the crash, you should not delay any action. Aside from reporting the incident to the police and seeking medical attention immediately, you should contact your lawyer as soon as possible.

Injuries Sustained In The Line of Duty

All companies are obliged to uphold safety in the workplace for all employees. However, accidents may still occur when a hazard in the premises is not managed properly. When you are injured at the worksite, your attorney can question the negligence of your employer in maintaining safety standards. Employees who sustain injuries while on duty can receive monetary compensation as accorded by the workers’ compensation law.

Medical Negligence Or Malpractice

Injuries due to medical malpractice or negligence by healthcare professionals or a facility are often met with personal injury claims by the affected individual. If your doctor gave you a misdiagnosis, was not properly informed about the risks or hazards of medical treatment, or didn’t uphold the standard of care expected from a health professional, you have the right to file a personal injury claim.

Product Liability

A legitimate product liability claim may be challenging to defend without the help of a personal injury lawyer guiding you. Using a defective product can result in personal injury and even loss of life. A skilled personal injury attorney will gather evidence to prove that such injuries were caused by using the product despite following instructions on proper use. Product liability claims may result from defects in design, manufacturing errors, and the manufacturer’s failure to warn of the hazards in using the said product.

Slip And Fall Accidents

A personal injury may result from a seemingly harmless slip and fall accident. Embarrassing as it may be, a fall in public should not be dismissed as something minor or not serious. The owner or manager of the property, whether it is a supermarket, a hospital or nursing home facility, a restaurant, or school, is responsible for ensuring the safety of the area. A proficient personal injury lawyer will determine whether you have a case to file and can recover compensation for damages incurred to you.

Conclusion

It’s not easy being a victim of negligence, recklessness, or malpractice. The injuries that you sustain from such incidents may traumatize you and affect your quality of life indefinitely. Monetary compensation is typically a cause of argument and dispute between the insurance company and the legal counsel of the party responsible for the injury. With an experienced personal injury lawyer as your ally, you will be able to receive the compensation that you rightly deserve.