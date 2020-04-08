5 common mistakes victims make in a personal injury lawsuit

If you’ve been injured in an accident that wasn’t your fault, from car crashes to slips and trips, nursing home abuse to medical malpractice, you could be eligible to file for compensation. And why shouldn’t you? After all, you’re now struggling with sky-high medical bills, a loss of earnings and concern about what the future may hold. Click here to find out more about the Pintas and Mullins law firm.

There are thousands upon thousands of personal injury cases each year. Which means that the mistakes claimants make are well documented. Read on to discover 5 common mistakes victims make in personal injury lawsuits. And if you’re intending to pursue a legal case, you can hopefully avoid them too.

They don’t choose an experienced attorney

Having an attorney with relevant experience on your side can make or break your case. So, it’s important that you hire someone who has a proven track record of good results and positive client testimonies. A set of references is ideal, and most attorneys should be happy to provide them. A lawyer should also be selected based on their field of law.

They don’t share all the facts

Suppressing information about your case and effectively hiding it from your attorney never works out well. You must tell your attorney everything relevant to the case, good or bad. Otherwise, your entire case could unravel, simply because you withheld information.

They talk openly about their case

Of course, you’ll have to speak with certain people about the case, from defence lawyers and insurance providers etc. However, you shouldn’t speak to anyone who is working for the other party. And never speak about your case openly on social media. If anyone asks you about your case, it’s always best to direct them to your attorney.

They didn’t gather any evidence

Just like any legal case, the evidence is absolutely crucial and even in a personal injury case, it’s incredibly important. From photographs of the injuries, you’ve sustained to photos of the accident scene. You should also have spoken to witnesses and noted their contact details. Their testimony could be a significant factor in your claim.

Not being proactive with your attorney

Attorneys will have an incredibly high workload at any given time, which means that your case isn’t their only priority. You should be keeping in regular contact with your attorney to keep the case moving and getting closer to a resolution.