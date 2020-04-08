AG Paxton: Fifth Circuit Upholds Governor’s Order Halting Unnecessary Medical Procedures During COVID-19 Disaster 

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit for upholding Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA 09, which requires all health care facilities and professionals to postpone any unnecessary medical procedures to free up hospital beds and preserve precious medical supplies for those combating the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Several abortion providers challenged the Executive Order in court and sought a special exemption from its requirements that are applicable to all medical facilities in Texas.

“I thank the Fifth Circuit for their attention to the health and safety needs of Texans suffering from this medical crisis. Governor Abbott’s order ensures that hospital beds remain available for Coronavirus patients and personal protective equipment reaches the hardworking medical professionals who need it the most during this crisis,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texans must continue to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19, and we must support the health professionals on the frontlines of this battle.”

The Governor’s Executive Order applies to all health care facilities and professionals in Texas to ensure that hospitals and medical personnel have access to as much personal protective equipment and hospital beds as possible during the national health crisis.

Read a copy of Executive Order GA 09 here.

Read a copy of the order here.