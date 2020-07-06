How to Get Started With Music Production

Starting a career in music is not an easy undertaking. Although music has proven its potential to be an extremely rewarding career path, none of your favorite musicians got to the top of the mountain without overcoming adversities along the way. Even the big names in the music production world like Skrillex or Deadmau5 all had to start somewhere. Their massive success, however, has inspired countless people with a talent for music to dip their toes into production.

Fortunately, contrary to popular belief, learning music production is relatively simple and can be incredibly affordable. In recent years, the constant advancement of technology and production methods has revolutionized the process of creating music, and it does not show any signs of slowing down any time soon. As a result, producing your own music has never been easier.

If you are someone who is about to enter the production world and wants to start out in the right way, we’ve got you covered.

Here is our 5-step guide on how to start creating music:

Choose a DAW (Digital Audio Workstation)

A Digital Audio Workstation (or “DAW”, in short) is the program on which you record, edit and compose your tracks. Most of these are offered in demo versions that are available for download so that you can try them out. These demos have limited features but can still give you a good idea of how the program works. Nowadays, DAWs are incredibly versatile and the important thing to keep in mind is that no single DAW is better than others, you just have to find the software that suits you best. Experiencing different trial versions can help tremendously and be aware that you will probably end up upgrading your program at some point as your production skills and needs will increase over time.

Popular DAWs on the market include Ableton, Logic, FL Studio, and Pro Tools, which are used by superstars in the production world.

Experiment with Plugins and Sample Packs

Most DAWs will supply free VST plugins (for instruments and effects) and will be more than enough for you to play around with when you first start out. As you get more comfortable with the mechanics of things, experimenting with downloadable sample packs of many sounds, VST presets, loops & templates. The experts at Samplified explain that samples can help your music to become more varied and sophisticated. There are so many sample packs available online at a really affordable price. It is extremely beneficial to experiment with samples whilst still improving your DAW skills as combining the two will produce tangible results which will encourage and motivate you to create even more.

Get a MIDI controller

In short, computers, music instruments & other hardware can communicate through a language called MIDI. MIDI keyboards and pad controllers will give you the freedom to create whatever you want without being restricted to your computer and its limited keyboard. With a MIDI controller, you can manipulate sounds in many different ways by editing the data that is sent to your DAW software. Along with the mixing tools that are usually provided, it is bound to be an exciting experience.

Learn How to Use Your DAW & MIDI Controller

Tutorials & information on the topic can be easily found for free online. Competent use of DAW requires a long learning process, but starting with the fundamentals and approaching music production from a detailed perspective will pay dividends along the way as you grow. Of course, the eventual goal is to master this kind of software, but it is crucial to begin with something simple, and build yourself up from there. A MIDI loop with additional basic effects from your DAW, along with sound layering would be a perfect place to start.

Develop an Effective Practice Routine

Since music production is a skill that needs to be learned, it should be put into practice regularly. Theory & research mean nothing if not applied to the production process. Countless, terrible tracks will be created before anything worthwhile comes along, and at times you may feel demotivated. Making mistakes and being self-critical of your own work is important for growth. Having the will and the work ethic to keep going are all essential for your creativity.

The music production world has never been more accessible than right now, and with technology on the rise, it provides an excellent opportunity for everybody to dive in and start their own music production journey. Making your own music is a wonderful creative outlet and an outstanding way to express yourself, and with the right input from the “future producers”, the results could be sensational. So what are you waiting for? The time is now for you to seize the opportunity and make your own mark in the music world.